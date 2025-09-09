Chicago Cubs place Daniel Palencia on the IL, Counsell affirms bullpen plans

The Chicago Cubs officially placed closer Daniel Palencia on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain on Monday– a move that was hardly a surprise after leaving Sunday’s game in clear discomfort without retiring a single batter.

The 25-year-old right-hander came into the ninth inning of Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field, looking to hold a 3-1 lead. Instead, he gave up a solo homer, a single, a walk, and then a three-run homer. After giving up a triple on his next pitch, he bent over in pain and slapped the mound dirt with his left hand in frustration. The Nationals would go on to win 6-3.

After manager Craig Counsell removed Palencia from the game, he was reluctant to make any definitive declaration as to the reliever’s status. It was widely assumed, however, that Palencia would be headed to the IL.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled righty Ethan Roberts from Triple-A Iowa. Roberts has logged a 6.00 ERA over 9 innings pitched, divided over two separate and brief major league stints.

A Daniel Palencia timeline

When asked about Palencia’s status for the rest of the season and postseason, Counsell had no answers on Monday.

“I don’t think I know the answer to that question right now,” Counsell told reporters. “We put him on the injured list. We’re going to take these three days to treat him. And then Friday in Chicago, we’ll probably have a better idea what direction this is going to go.”

Palencia had been a godsend for much of the season, stepping into the closer role shortly after being called up from Triple-A in mid-April, replacing the ineffective Ryan Pressly. And, for about three months, the Cubs couldn’t have asked for a better closer.

Coming into August, he was sporting a brilliant 1.40 ERA with 14 saves.

Late-season struggles

However, things would change drastically. From August 1 to the present, including Sunday’s cataclysmic outing, Palencia has an 8.03 ERA in 15 outings. He has also given up 21 hits and 5 walks in 12.1 innings pitched over that period.

As it became apparent that he was struggling late in the season of his very first run as a full-time closer, the Cubs’ front office began taking heat for their inability and/or unwillingness to acquire a more experienced closer at the July 31 trade deadline. That heat has grown more intense following the full-on collapse and injury of the young closer.

“And that’s what happens when, at the deadline, you prospect hoard to the degree that you don’t get an established closer on a team at that point that knew ‘we’re probably going to the postseason,’” MLB analyst David Kaplan blasted on his REKAP podcast.

The Chicago Cubs’ plan B

For now, the Cubs have to devise a quick Plan B for the back end of the bullpen as the playoffs approach.

Brad Keller, who’s been excellent all season and hasn’t allowed an earned run since July 12, seems to be the logical choice for high-leverage outings. Behind him, Caleb Thielbar, Drew Pomeranz, and trade deadline acquisition Andrew Kittredge will likely be the most trusted trio. The injured Porter Hodge has also shown added life in his arm since returning to the major league roster.

Injured deadline acquisition Michael Soroka is reportedly close to coming back, and he should boost the depth of the bullpen upon his return. It was also just announced that Javier Assad would be shifted to the bullpen to make room in the starting rotation for the returning Jameson Taillon.

Counsell, though, appears set on a closer-by-committee arrangement and is focused on staying the course despite the loss of Palencia.

“It’s as simple as trying to get 27 outs. And however that lines up, it lines up,” Counsell said. “[The other relievers] don’t have to step up. They just have to continue doing what they’re doing. That’s the answer. The other guys in the bullpen, just keep doing what you’re doing.”