Cubs closer Daniel Palencia exits with gruesome looking injury

Daniel Palencia not only blew his third save of the season during a terrible outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, but the Chicago Cubs closer also left with a gruesome looking injury that will put his availability for the remainder of the season in question.

Entering the ninth inning with a 3-1 lead, Palencia got tagged with five earned runs, all while failing to record an out. Palencia gave up a leadoff home run, and then proceeded to give up a hit, walk, and three run home run to Josh Bell.

After this, he gave up a triple, and then left the game with a gruesome looking injury that was later revealed to be affecting his shoulder.

Daniel Palencia exited today’s game with an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/n19CIATSUD — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 7, 2025

After the game, manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com’s Ryan Herrera, “ “Danny felt some tightness in his posterior right shoulder. Docs have looked at him. That’s all we have right now.”

All signs point to Palencia missing time with his shoulder issue, which will force the Cubs to rethink their ninth-inning plans. Palencia has racked up 22 saves this season, an impressive total considering Chicago entered the year expecting Ryan Pressly or Porter Hodge to fill that role. The Cubs certainly would not be where they are now without Palencia stepping up in a big way.