Chicago Cubs: Two mainstays predicted to have a big 2025 season by analyst

The Chicago Cubs are gearing up for what they hope to be their first real postseason run since 2017 (discounting their brief playoff appearance in the abbreviated 2020 season).

They acquired multi-tool all-star right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. They got Astros’ former closer Ryan Pressly in a separate trade. They’ve also further fortified their bullpen with various additions, boosted their starting rotation with lefty Matthew Boyd, and added to their all-around depth with the acquisition of catcher Carson Kelly, veteran utility man Jon Berti, and others.

Mainstays Must Execute, Along With Newcomers

The Cubs feel that they are ready to make their run and that all the ingredients for a successful 2025 season are in place.

Now, the on-the-field pieces have to play up to the level of their abilities.

Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib feels that two Cubs mainstays are primed and ready for a big 2025.

A Healthy Dansby Swanson Is A Productive Dansby Swanson

There’s no doubt that the Cubs’ shortstop is a workhorse. He’s played through the first two years of his 7-year, $177 million contract riddled with perfomance-hampering injuries, but only missed a total of 28 games. Even with the injuries holding him down, Swanson was able to win a Gold Glove in 2023 and contend for the same award in 2024. And, although his offensive numbers were subpar, he did manage to hit 38 home runs during that stretch.

This year, however, the 31-year-old Swanson claims to be healthy following offseason core surgery.

Misener feels that a healthy Swanson could put up the kind of numbers he did as an Atlanta Brave a few years back:

“Dansby Swanson hasn’t been at full strength in more than a year, playing through injuries in both 2023 and 2024…Paired with his usual elite defense, Swanson was still a 4.0 WAR player, according to Baseball Reference – but there’s certainly room for more offensively. In his final season with Atlanta before signing with Chicago, Swanson set a career-high, driving in 96 runs to go with 177 hits. He hasn’t replicated that level of production with the Cubs but has remained a very valuable player. Back at 100 percent heading into 2025, the Gold Glove infielder could be more of a 25/90 threat, which would help deepen this lineup.”

Nico Hoerner At 100% Is A Multi-Tool Asset

Even working through injury, the Cubs second baseman delivered his usual steady performance as one of baseball’s better contact hitters and a plus defender. The 2023 Gold Glover hit .273 and stole 31 bases, working through a throwing arm injury that required offseason flexor tendon surgery.

With a right arm back to full strength, the 27-year-old is expected to not only step up his offensive numbers but also spend some time at shortstop, where he can give Swanson an occasional day off.

Per Misener:

“Like his double-play partner, Nico Hoerner was never at 100 percent last year. Once the season concluded, he underwent flexor tendon surgery in his right wrist and is expected to be ready early in the regular season. With his arm strength back, the hope is Hoerner will be able to slide over to shortstop and allow Craig Counsell to give Swanson days off and keep his star shortstop fresh over the course of the season. Despite the injury, Hoerner was, as always, solid in all regards (minus arm strength), accumulating 3.7 bWAR – the third-highest mark on the team.”

With Swanson and Hoerner healthy and back at full speed, a very good double play tandem could perform even better, propelling the Cubs to big things in their quest for a deep postseason run.

