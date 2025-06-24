The Chicago Cubs make a decision on a struggling pitcher: Report

The Chicago Cubs are coming off a tough loss to one of their divisional rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals, who managed to score eight runs against them. Yesterday’s loss was the Cubs’ fourth loss in five games, where they had lost by a score of five runs or more.

All eight runs came against Cubs right-hander Ben Brown, who hasn’t been able to put things together this season. Brown has struggled through multiple starts this season, and it’s starting to become time for the Cubs to decide whether or not Brown can stick as a starter.

That decision may have to wait, as the Cubs have decided to do something else with Brown to see if they can fix what is causing him to struggle.

The Chicago Cubs make a tough decision on Ben Brown

The Cubs have given Brown multiple chances to figure things out and pull himself out of this hole, but he has failed to do so to this point, which is why the Cubs, according to Marquee Sports Network, decided to option the 25-year-old right-hander to Triple-A Iowa. Browns optioning clears a space on the 26-man roster for right-hander Porter Hodge to get activated off the injured list.

“The Cubs optioned Ben Brown to Triple-A Iowa.

Porter Hodge has been activated off the IL.”

The Cubs optioned Ben Brown to Triple-A Iowa. Porter Hodge has been activated off the IL. pic.twitter.com/yPFQyN7RoZ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 24, 2025

Brown, in 16 games (14 starts), has a record of 4-6 with an ERA over 6.00 (6.13) and has a 1.34 WHIP in 79.1 innings. In his last three games, Brown has given up 16 earned runs in 15.2 innings, while also allowing seven walks, which is something to be concerned about.

As for Hodge, he will be making his first appearance in a big league game since going on the injured list back on May 20. Hodge had struggled before going on the IL with an oblique strain, going 2-1 with a 5.12 ERA in 21 games.

Brown needs to figure out a third pitch if he wants to continue being a starter

Brown getting optioned isn’t a shock given his struggles, and with both Hodge and Shota Imanaga coming off the IL this week it was inevitable. Now that he’ll get a long run at Triple-A, Brown can use that time to build up his confidence in throwing an effective changeup, which he’ll need to return to the big leagues.

Brown is a two-pitch pitcher, having a great four-seam fastball and a nasty knuckle curve, but Brown lacks an off-speed pitch or a pitch that runs into lefties and away from righties. Brown needs at least a decent changeup to get hitters off his other two pitches, if he can develop that, Brown should be back up in the big leagues this season.

