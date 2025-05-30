Chicago Cubs announce who will start on Saturday: Report

The Chicago Cubs opened a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds by losing game one by a score of 6-2. The Cubs won four straight before dropping the opener to the Reds and will try to get back into the win column tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s game against the Reds had some speculation around it, with the Cubs not listing a starter. Tomorrow would be right-hander Ben Brown’s turn in the rotation, but after his last outing, where he allowed eight runs against this Reds team, the Cubs decided to leave the spot open to maybe use an opener.

It now appears that the Cubs have decided on who they will use to start the game against the Reds.

The Chicago Cubs choose who will start on Saturday

Since the Cubs left tomorrow’s spot in the rotation as to be determined, speculation arose on whether Ben Brown would get the start or who the opener would be. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score has reported that the Cubs have announced that left-hander Drew Pomeranz will be the opener for Saturday’s game, and Ben Brown will likely follow him.

“Cubs will start Drew Pomeranz as opener Saturday.”

Cubs will start Drew Pomeranz as opener Saturday. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) May 30, 2025

Pomeranz was acquired from the Seattle Mariners organization and has been pitching great for a guy who has not pitched in the major leagues since 2021. In 14 games (12.2 innings) this season, Pomeranz has a 2-0 record and has not allowed an earned run, while striking out 14 and holding opposing hitters to a .098 average.

Brown has not had the season the Cubs hoped he would have

Brown hasn’t had the best season after showing glimpses of being a middle-of-the-rotation piece last season before a neck injury derailed his season. For this year, Brown has a record of 3-3 and an ERA of 6.39 in 50.2 innings.

Brown has had terrible home and road splits, having a 6.93 ERA at home and a 5.88 ERA on the road. He also hasn’t shown the ability to go deep into ball games, pitching six innings twice this season (May 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers and April 12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers).

The Cubs need Brown to get back on track and be the guy he was before suffering the neck injury last season, as he figures into their plans for this season and beyond. If Brown can’t be successful as a starter, the Cubs could utilize him as a reliever, as he already has two plus pitches in his four-seam fastball and knuckle curve.

A move to the bullpen could be in store for Brown, but he could even benefit from a trip down to Iowa to work on some things. With Shota Imanaga slowly working his way back, there will be time for Brown to figure it out, but his time to figure it out in the big leagues may be coming to a close.

