The Chicago Cubs are defying expectations for the 2025 season

The Chicago Cubs have hit a rough patch lately, losing four out of their last five ballgames, and dropped game one of a critical four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals, losing 8-2. With their win last night, the Cardinals move to 3.5 games back of the lead for the National League Central, and could come closer to overtaking the Cubs if they win or sweep this series.

Outside of their recent struggles, the Cubs have done well this season. Their offense has led the charge, and their starting staff has held its own as they’ve dealt with some injuries. Naturally, Kyle Tucker is putting up his usual All-Star/MVP-type numbers, receiving some help from his teammate in the outfield, Pete Crow-Armstrong, who could overtake and beat Tucker out for this year’s MVP award.

The Cubs still have room to grow, which is why they will be one of the more active teams at this year’s Trade Deadline, with their most pressing need being to add another high-end starting pitcher. If the Cubs can add an arm like the Miami Marlins’ Cy Young award winner, Sandy Alcántara, they will further surpass the expectations set for them in the preseason.

The Chicago Cubs are defying expectations this season

The Cubs have been overachievers this season, and they can add to that by having a phenomenal Trade Deadline. After a decent offseason, with most of their improvements coming through trades, the Cubs were expected to be competitive in the Central and possibly make the playoffs, which they haven’t done in five seasons.

The Cubs got off to a rough start, losing the first two games of the season to the Los Angeles Dodgers when they played in Japan, but turned things around when they did well against some of the top teams in the National League (at the time). Since finding their groove, the Cubs have surpassed their preseason expectations, with Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report agreeing that the Cubs are doing better than expected, with his verdict being they’re “overachievers”.

Miller’s verdict via Bleacher Report:

“Whether the Cubs will be able to re-sign Kyle Tucker this offseason has already been a daily talking point, but he has been everything the Cubs hoped he would be when they gave up Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski for what might be just one year of his services. While Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong have anchored one of the best top-to-bottom lineups in the majors, the Cubs have gotten more than enough pitching to get by, particularly from the veterans in their bullpen. Ryan Pressly initially struggled, but he went six weeks without allowing a run prior to a blown save on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile the likes of Caleb Thielbar, Drew Pomeranz, Chris Flexen and Brad Keller have been just as stingy.”

The Cubs will need to have a strong second half

The first half of the 2025 season is almost coming to a close, with the All-Star break just 18 days away. The Cubs have put together a great first half, but if they want to make the playoffs and be in contention for the World Series, they need a strong second half.

Figuring out the rotation will be key, as the Cubs may need another middle-of-the-rotation arm, given Ben Browns recent struggles. The Cubs need to decide soon if Brown has what it takes to work through his struggles and be an effective starter, or if they will need someone else to do the job.

