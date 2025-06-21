The Chicago Cubs will be one of the more active teams at this year’s Trade Deadline, as they will be seeking pitching help. The Cubs will need a top-tier starter and another arm in the bullpen to pair with Ryan Pressly, Daniel Palencia, and Porter Hodge to go deep in the playoffs this season.

The Cubs’ bullpen has been shaky this season, and they have not found another guy who could be a good late-inning arm in case Hodge, Palencia, or Pressly can’t go on a given night. Caleb Thielbar has done well, and Drew Pomeranz has also done well and has not allowed an earned run in his 21 appearances this season.

In their quest to find another high-leverage arm, the Cubs have decided to call up someone who could be that guy, while letting another go after he has struggled.

The Chicago Cubs recall a power arm while DFA’ing another

The Cubs could use another power arm in their bullpen, and they have decided to recall right-hander Nate Pearson from Triple-A to see if he can be that guy. In a corresponding move to clear a spot on the 26-man roster for Pearson, the Cubs have decided to designate left-hander Génesis Cabrera for assignment.

“Today’s roster moves:”

Cabrera, 28, was signed as a free agent in late May and has been a disaster since. In 9.1 innings pitched (nine appearances), Cabrera had an 8.68 ERA and allowed four home runs in his time as a Cub. Cabrera previously pitched for the New York Mets this season, where he had more success before becoming a free agent.

Génesis Cabrera has been designated for assignment by the Cubs. He had an 8.68 ERA in 9.1 IP. pic.twitter.com/KfkEzbnQDa — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 21, 2025

As for Pearson, he was up with the Cubs earlier in the year before being sent down after a few rough appearances. Pearson, 28, had a 10.38 ERA in eight games this season, but has done well with Iowa, as he has a 3-1 record with a 2.22 ERA in 19 appearances.

Pearson could be the guy the Cubs are looking for

Pearson is a talented arm and could be a nice high-leverage piece if he can better command his fastball and breaking pitches. Walks and getting hit around were his problems before getting optioned, giving up 13 hits, and walking eight in 8.2 innings.

Pearson did manage to lower his hits allowed and walk rate, allowing 17 hits and 15 walks in 24.1 innings. If he can further reduce the hits allowed and the walks, Pearson could find himself pitching in better spots and helping the Cubs close out more games.

Chicago Cubs get great news and then horrible news in pair of pitcher rehab outings Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE