Chicago Cubs DFA big off-season addition to make room for Taylor Rogers

The Chicago Cubs were quite active at the trade deadline, adding pitchers Andrew Kittredge, Michael Soroka, Taylor Rogers, and outfielder Willi Castro. With the new 40-man roster additions, moves had to be made, and one roster casualty was their big off-season addition Ryan Pressly.

The #Cubs today acquired LHP Taylor Rogers and cash considerations from the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor-league OF Ivan Brethowr. In a corresponding move, RHP Ryan Pressly has been designated for assignment. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 31, 2025

Ryan Pressly was expected to compete for a role as the Chicago Cubs closer

Chicago made two trades with the Houston Astros last off-season. The first brought Kyle Tucker to town and the second Ryan Pressly. At the time, Pressly was coming off a down year consisting of a 3.59 ERA and just four saves, but in year’s previous had save totals of 31, 33, and 26, a pair of seasons with ERA’s under 3.00, and was an All-Star in 2021.

Pressly was acquired with the expectation that he would compete for ninth innings duties with Porter Hodge. Neither ended up claiming this role, as Daniel Palencia started to thrive and earned closer duties. At the time of the Cubs DFA’ing Pressly, he had a 4.35 ERA over 41.1 innings, five saves, and just 28 strikeouts.

Moving forward without Ryan Pressly

Clearly the Cubs addition of Pressly this off-season did not pan out. Relief pitchers results can vary significantly on a year-to-year basis, so now the Cubs will turn to their new arms to pick up the slack. Of the new bullpen pitchers, Rogers has a 2.45 ERA this season and Kittleridge 3.45.

Pressly was a key offseason acquisition, but with performance and roster constraints in play, the front office prioritized flexibility and immediate impact. Moving forward, the Cubs are betting on their revamped pitching depth to carry them into contention, without Pressly in the picture.

