Chicago Cubs DH joins elite company after not making the 2025 All-Star Team

The Chicago Cubs will be well represented at next Tuesday’s All-Star game, with Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker starting in the outfield and Matthew Boyd likely to pitch an inning. The Cubs did have two players who got snubbed from making the team, with Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki having All-Star seasons.

Busch is playing like one of the best first basemen in baseball, while Suzuki is having his best season from a power perspective. Suzuki’s snubbing is quite interesting, as he is doing something before the All-Star break that only a few players have accomplished.

Seiya Suzuki joins elite company after All-Star snubbing

The case for why Suzuki should have made the All-Star Team continues to mount, as according to Marquee Sports Network, Suzuki is one of 67 players since 1933 to hit 25+ home runs and drive in 75+ RBI before the All-Star break. Of those 67, Suzuki is one of only five players to do it without getting named to an All-Star Team, joining Hall of Famers Frank Thomas (2000), Billy Williams (1970), and Hank Greenberg (1935) and one future Hall of Famer Ryan Howard (2008) to accomplish the feat.

”Since 1933, only 67 players have recorded 25+ HR and 75+ RBI before the All-Star break. Seiya Suzuki is one of 5 to not be named an All-Star.”

Since 1933, only 67 players have recorded 25+ HR and 75+ RBI before the All-Star break. Seiya Suzuki is one of 5 to not be named an All-Star. pic.twitter.com/vYEsGrlOqP — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 7, 2025

Suzuki has hit .263/.319/.561 for an OPS and OPS+ of .880 and 148 in 86 games and is the leader in RBI in all Major League Baseball with 77. Seiya has also already surpassed his career highs in home runs (21), as he has 25 on the season, and could end up with 30+ or even 40+ by the end of the season.

The Chicago Cubs have one of the more undervalued bats in the league

Seiya is one of the undervalued bats in baseball, as he has shown to be one of the more consistent hitters from a power and average perspective. Looking at his Baseball Savant page, Suzuki ranks in the top percentiles in a few major categories, ranking in the 98th and 99th percentiles for barrel percentage (19.3%) and sweet-spot percentage (42.6%).

Suzuki also has one of the hardest average exit velocities, ranking in the 92nd percentile at 92.9mph. Seiya is doing this while being considered an “average player” for his bat speed and squared-up percentage (71st percentile). Seiya still has room to grow, and this power surge only feels like the beginning of something yet to come.

Though Seiya didn’t make his first career All-Star game, he can still have the last laugh with potentially having a high placing in the MVP voting.

