Chicago Cubs dominated By rookie phenom in latest loss

Chicago Cubs can’t solve Paul Skenes again in loss

The Chicago Cubs dropped their second straight game to the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday afternoon 9-3. Rookie phenom Paul Skenes was tasked with facing the Cubs for the second time in less than a week. Skenes made his MLB debut on May 11 against the Cubs at PNC Park and had mixed results. This time, not so much. Skenes was as advertised Friday afternoon, holding the Cubs scoreless and hitless in six innings of work. The Cubs managed three 8th inning runs off the Pirates bullpen, but it was too little, too late.

Skenes started the game with seven consecutive strikeouts, two shy of tying the current MLB record of nine.

The rookie came out throwing consistently in the 100 mph range, just as he did in his first start. He often mixed in his slider and splitter at different speeds, which really threw the Cubs hitters off. Cubs Rookie centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong finally put the ball in play with a ground out to first base in the bottom of the third inning. Skenes would go on to toss six no-hit innings while striking out 11 and walking just one. It was tough to see the Cubs offense struggle again, but Skenes was truly brilliant in this one.

Veteran Kyle Hendricks continued his struggles this season with another rough outing in this one. He went 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits. There has been growing concern about Hendricks and whether or not the Chicago Cubs will be forced to make a decision on his future if his struggles continue. Hendricks did toss two scoreless innings to start the game, but by the fourth frame he came undone. This really put the offense in a tough spot with the way Skenes was pitching.

Manager Craig Counsell was asked about Hendricks following the game.

“We certainly need better. There were a bunch of hits, obviously, and we end up with eight runs on the board, and that’s that’s not going to work, that’s not going to be good enough. He didn’t have a good day.”

Nico Hoerner out again

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner sat out his fourth straight game Friday with a lingering hamstring issue. He is considered day-to-day still, but Manager Craig Counsell did hint at the possibility of an injured list stint if the hamsting doesn’t improve.

Looking Ahead For The Chicago Cubs

With this loss, the Chicago Cubs have fallen to 25-21, and have lost four of their last five. They do have a chance to rebound this weekend though, since this is a four game series. Saturday’s matchup will feature Pittsburgh’s Bailey Falter (2-2, 4.15 ERA) against Chicago’s Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.96 ERA). Imanaga has been excellent in his rookie season for the Cubs and will look to be the stopper in this game. Sunday’s matchup will be Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller (4-3, 3.93 ERA) and Chicago’s Jameson Taillon (3-1, 1.61 ERA).

