Chicago Cubs set sights on game-changing closer ahead of deadline

The Chicago Cubs are leaving no stones unturned leading up to the July 31 trade deadline. This includes the possibility of improving their already strong bullpen by adding one of baseball’s most dominant closers in Emmanuel Clase.

Cleveland is listening to offers for Emmanuel Clase

A year after winning the American League Central, the Cleveland Guardians find themselves hovering around .500 as the trade deadline approaches and a few games out from a Wild Card spot. Despite this, Jon Heyman has reported that they are listening to offers for elite closer Emmanuel Clase.

The asking price for Clase is steep—and understandably so. He’s under team control for three more years on a highly affordable deal, set to earn $6.4 million in 2026, with two additional club options at $10 million for 2027 and 2028. That level of cost certainty for a dominant closer significantly boosts his trade value.

The Chicago Cubs are interested in Emmanuel Clase

Reporter Francys Romero recently revealed that the Cubs are among the teams most actively monitoring Emmanuel Clase. With his elite stuff and team-friendly contract, Clase would be a valuable asset both in the short term and for the long haul. While the price to acquire him would undoubtedly be steep, the upside is clear. Chicago hasn’t had long-term stability at the closer position in years, and landing Clase would not only address that lingering issue but also provide a dominant bullpen weapon for a potential postseason run.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Cubs find themselves in a position to make a bold move, and targeting Emmanuel Clase could be just that. While the cost would be significant, the long-term stability and immediate impact he offers could make it a worthwhile investment.

Chicago Cubs reportedly pursuing team controlled pitchers at deadline, drifting from Eugenio Suarez Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE