Chicago Cubs: 4 individuals in line for end of season awards

Despite a recent slump, the Chicago Cubs have put together a strong 2025 campaign and remain firmly in the playoff hunt. With a deep and talented roster, they have the tools to make a serious postseason run. On top of that, several players are in the mix for major end-of-season awards, highlighting just how impactful this team has been.

Four Chicago Cubs individuals in line for end-of-season awards

Pete Crow-Armstrong – Gold Glove and Silver Slugger

This year, it will be hard to find a better center fielder both offensively and defensively than Pete Crow-Armstrong. At the plate, he has mashed 27 home runs, driven in 78 batters, and has an .840 OPS. Defensively, he leads all of baseball in defensive runs saved (DRS) with 19 and is rated as 18 outs above average. Gold glove and silver slugger awards seem inevitable.

Nico Hoerner – Gold Glove

Two years ago, Nico Hoerner brought home his first gold glove award as a second baseman. In 2025, he is inline to reclaim his stake as the best defender at the position. He currently leads all second baseman in DRS with 15.

Kyle Tucker – Silver Slugger

Newcomer Kyle Tucker should be in play for a silver slugger. Among qualified National League right fielders, his top competition includes Juan Soto of the New York Mets and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tucker currently leads that group in hits (111), doubles (21), batting average (.271), and on-base percentage (.384).

Craig Counsell – Manager of the Year

Despite numerous seasons of success, Craig Counsell has never won Manager of the Year. 2025 may finally be the year as the skipper has his team in a good position, despite having to overcome lengthy injuries to guys like Justin Steele, Javier Assad, and Miguel Amaya. The National League manager of the year race may come down to Counsell and Pat Murphy, with whoever wins the division taking home the hardware.

As the regular season winds down, the Cubs are not only eyeing a postseason berth but also positioning several players for individual recognition. With standout performances across the roster, Chicago could finish 2025 with more than just playoff hopes — they might walk away with some of baseball’s most prestigious awards.

