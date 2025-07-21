Chicago Cubs odds at landing 3B Eugenio Suarez got more difficult

The Chicago Cubs have one of the best offenses in baseball, possessing a lineup that has a great mixture of contact, speed, and power. Yet, third base has been a position this year where production has been lacking, which means Jed Hoyer should pull the trigger on a trade for an upgrade.

Perhaps the top trade deadline candidate at third base this year is Arizona Diamondbacks Eugenio Suarez. The 34 year old is on pace to have one of his best seasons and is doing so on an expiring contract. Unfortunately, history tells us that the Cubs odds at landing him just got more difficult.

Entering play on July 21, which is 10 days before the trade deadline, Suarez has 35 home runs. He has climbed to this total by mashing four home runs over the last two days. His 35 long balls are the third most in the league, trailing only Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge.

Per Bob Nightengale, Suarez reaching 35 home runs is significant because no player in MLB history has been traded after reaching that threshold.

Diamondbacks All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who just hit his 35th homer, could very well be the 1st. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 20, 2025

Will the Arizona Diamondbacks be sellers?

One big question surrounding the trade deadline is if the Diamondbacks will be sellers or not. Coming out of the All-Star break, they swept the St. Louis Cardinals and climbed back up to .500. While winning the NL West is a long shot, they are just 4.5 games back in the race for the third and final Wild Card spot.

With the Diamondbacks suddenly back in the playoff hunt, the odds of them becoming sellers, and consequently moving Suárez, have taken a hit. For the Cubs, this shift in the Diamondbacks’ outlook complicates any potential deal and may force them to explore alternative options on the trade market.

