Chicago Cubs fans furious with explanation on why Owen Caissie is not playing

When the Chicago Cubs called up Owen Caissie, there was a lot of hype and excitement that the organization’s top prospect would infect life into a struggling offense. Instead, he has spent a substantial amount of time on the bench, failed to draw a start all weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and received just one pinch hit at-bat.
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell explains why Owen Caissie did not start all weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates
Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported Craig Counsell’s response when asked about not starting Owen Caissie all weekend. “We have a pretty good group of OF’s here,” Counsell said. “Owen has to cross that bar. We’re going to play the best guys every day. This is why we wrestled with calling him up, because of the group of OF’s we have.”
Fans were furious with Craig Counsell’s explanation for not starting Owen Caissie
For More Great Chicago Sports Content
Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.
Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE