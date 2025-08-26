Chicago Cubs farm system has fallen from grace, per MLB insider

The Chicago Cubs have received a lot of acclaim over the last couple years for the strength of their farm system. At one point, some analysts ranked it among the very elite. One outlier analyst even ranked it no. 1.

Whatever the case, not too long ago, Chicago was regarded as an organization with an abundance of top prospects.

That’s not the case anymore. As a matter of fact, many experts now see the Cubs’ farm system as middle of the pack. A recent ranking from ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel has the team moving towards the bottom tier with the no. 19 spot. In his preseason analysis, he ranked the farm system at no. 10.

From top-tier to middle-of-the-pack

McDaniel blames the downgrade on recent graduations from Triple-A and on a more sparse talent level below Triple-A. However, given the organization’s recent draftees, he does express a degree of hope for a next wave of high-end talent.

Per McDaniel:

“The Cubs graduated Matt Shaw and Cade Horton this year after Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch, Jordan Wicks, Ben Brown, and Daniel Palencia last season. This current prospect crop is headlined by players who have already debuted (Moises Ballesteros, Owen Caissie, Kevin Alcantara) or are in the upper levels of the minors (Jefferson Rojas, Jaxon Wiggins, Jonathon Long, Brandon Birdsell). I liked their recent draft crop, led by RF Ethan Conrad, LF Josiah Hartshorn, CF Kane Kepley, and RHP Kaleb Wing, and think there’s enough talent at the lower levels to make a next wave of talent.”

Cuban draftee should help boost minors

Add Ronald Lazaro Mena to that lower-level wave of talent after the Cubs recently signed the 18-year-old Cuban standout pitcher to a six-figure deal as an international free agent. Acquiring the young talent this late in the year, so far beyond the January 15 international free agent draft and for such a comparatively large signing bonus, is regarded as a sign that the young hurler is at an advanced stage of development for his age (and that he may have had other big league teams vying for his signature). Scouts have noted that Mena is already touching 92 mph on his fastball.

The top-heavy Chicago Cubs farm system

It is true, however, that the Cubs’ minor league system is top-heavy when it comes to the distribution of its high-end prospects.

Horton, who was recently listed by Draft Kings as the betting favorite to win NL Rookie of the year honors, and Shaw graduated to the majors this year. Daniel Palencia moved from Triple-A to the majors as well. Owen Caissie is on the major league roster right now. Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch, and Ben Brown are not too far removed from being minor league assets.

Knocking on the door right now are Triple-A prospects Moises Ballesteros, Kevin Alcantara, Jonathon Long, Brandon Birdsell, James Triantos and Double-A pitcher Jaxon Wiggins. Many regard these prospects, to varying degrees, as already being major league-ready.

With so much major league talent (or near-major league talent) in their low-to-mid 20s, there’s really no dire urgency right now when it comes to the farm system. There is definitely time for the organization to restock and nurture younger talent. And it’s not like there is a total dearth of talent at the lower levels.

The Cubs’ tumble from the top-tier of the farm system rankings is more of a warning shot than a death blow, right now.

