Gameday just got quack-tastic because this duck is ready to fly to a W! Get ready to make the officially licensed Chicago Cubs Thematic Bobble Duck Mascot Mini Bobblehead a part of your gameday flock. In addition, celebrate the first Cub to hit for the cycle since 1993! Make way in that stellar Cubs collection and make some more franchise history with the officially licensed Carson Kelly Chicago Cubs Cycle Bobblehead.

The Chicago Cubs Thematic Duck Mini Bobblehead portrays a team-colored duck wearing a gameday uniform and cap, ready to make a splash in your collection.

The bobble is limited to 144 units standing 4 inches tall. The Carson Kelly Cycle bobblehead portrays Kelly in his gameday uniform in an action pose, ready to make the play of the game. The bobble is limited to 72 units standing 8 inches tall.

Make sure you get your hands on these new Cubs releases before they are all gone. Like all FOCO bobbleheads, each piece is hand-crafted and painted so that no two bobbleheads look the same creating a unique and diverse look to each collectible the company brings to life!

Grab your Chicago Cubs Thematic Bobble Duck Mascot Mini Bobblehead and Carson Kelly Chicago Cubs Cycle Bobblehead now to show off your fandom with the best officially licensed collectibles and merchandise in the game from our guys at FOCO! GO CUBS!!!

