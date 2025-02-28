This off-season, the Chicago Cubs cut ties with Mike Tauchman and Nick Madrigal as they were non-tendered in November. Tauchman has since landed with the south siders whereas Madrigal signed with the New York Mets. Unfortunately a spring training injury reportedly will cause Madrigal to miss the entire 2025 season.

Nick Madrigal dislocated his shoulder during a spring training game

On Sunday, February 23 Madrigal dislocated his non-throwing shoulder when he fell to the ground after throwing a ball to first base. The damage inside the shoulder warrants surgery and will likely cost him the entire 2025 season. Following Madrigal’s injury, the Mets traded for Alexander Canario, who had recently been DFA’d by Chicago.

Injuries plagued Nick Madrigal with the Chicago Cubs

Madrigal, who was the former fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft by the White Sox, joined the north side in 2021 as a part of the Craig Kimbrel package. Back, groin, hamstring, and finger injuries cost him a lot of time during his tenure with Chicago. Overall he played in just 202 games across three and a half seasons with the Cubs.

What is next for Nick Madrigal?

Madrigal signed a $1.35 million split contract with the Mets during the off-season, meaning he would have earned a prorated portion that sum in 2025 for time spent in the big leagues. He also is scheduled to hit free agency at seasons end. All this puts the soon to be 28 year old in a tough spot and the odds of him landing a big league deal next off-season are slim.

