The Chicago Cubs are expected to be very active in the free agent market, one of their targets longtime White Sox first baseman, Jose Abreu.

Jose Abreu has been arguably the best free agent signing that the Chicago White Sox ever made. The 2020 AL MVP, has parted ways with the south siders and is now entering free agency. The now 35-year-old first baseman, has been marked as a target for the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs "Will Express Strong Interest" in Jose Abreu, But Matt Mervis Will Still Have an Opportunity to Contribute Right Awayhttps://t.co/5rzil2bJrF pic.twitter.com/VBh4NHezYp — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) November 8, 2022

According to Bruce Levine of the marqueesportsnetwork.com, the Cubs have a strong interest and are expected to reach out to the representative of Jose Abreu and gauge to see if there’s mutual interest.

This would be an upgrade for the Cubs at this point in both offense and leadership. A durable starter that can give you 500 plus at-bats per year. Abreu finished the 2022 campaign slashing .304/.378/.446, with 15 homeruns and 75 runs batted in. While his power numbers have gone down, Abreu is still a very productive hitter and can produce runs from the middle of the order.

Being in his late 30s and having a nine year career under his belt, Abreu would be an ideal fit for the Cubs in the leadership aspect of things. Matt Mervis, is someone who can learn from Abreu while splitting time with him at 1B/DH.

The Cubs are expected to be mayor players in a lot of free agents, Abreu is key due to the leadership and hitting potential that he brings. We’ll see if the Cubs can work out a deal with the veteran first baseman.

