The Chicago Cubs have gone 4-6 over their last ten games and 10-12 since the All-Star break. Their division rival, the Milwaukee Brewers, have made up an insane amount of ground in the division thanks to another improbable winning streak. And the once high octane Cubs offense has gone dormant, with frustration starting to become visible.

Chicago Cubs frustration captured in viral video

During the Cubs most recent 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, the offense went 1-9 with runners in scoring position and they missed out on a huge scoring opportunity in the seventh inning. With the two runners on base, Michael Busch plated their only run with a RBI single, but after that Seiya Suzuki struck out, Kyle Tucker grounded out, Carson Kelly walked to load the bases, and then Pete Crow-Armstrong struck out swinging.

Frustration was captured on camera after both Tucker and Crow-Armstrong’s at-bats as both chucked their helmets. Tucker chucked his in the dugout whereas Crow-Armstrong near the batters box.

The Cubs offense is frustrated tonight in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/OpOBNkU0MH — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 13, 2025

Not capitalizing with runners in scoring position

All teams go through moments throughout a season where they seemingly cannot buy a hit with runners in scoring position. The Cubs are going through one of those stretches right now, as they are just 8-49 (.163) in such situations over their last seven games.

Cubs players comment on the offense struggling to score runs

Following the loss to the Blue Jays, a few Cubs players discussed the team’s offense with the media. “We’re giving ourselves some opportunities throughout the game, and just not able to capitalize right now,” said shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Pete Crow-Armstrong added “You’ve got to take pride in owning the fact that we’re all major league baseball players, and a part of a really good offense.”

With the loss, the Cubs record stands at 67-51, which is third best in the National League, but currently trail the Brewers by 7.5 games in the division. Milwaukee and Chicago have a pivotal five game series coming up August 18-21.

