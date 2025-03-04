Chicago Cubs face “use him or lose him” roster dilemma with talented top prospect

The Chicago Cubs have done a lot this off season, but they’ve especially focused on depth.

The team added a ton of depth in the bullpen. They’ve picked up catching help and a couple of potential starting rotation pieces to add depth there. They’ve also been active in acquiring utility men who could fill holes on the fly.

The unspoken primary focus when it comes to the addition of utility players has to center around third base.

A Focus On Third Base Depth

The Cubs will likely be relying on top prospect Matt Show to win his way to the starting third base gig. The 23-year-old has the raw ability to be a major league hit, but he only has two years of professional ball under his belt and only 88 total games played at third, between the minor leagues and college.

There has to be a backup for the team’s 2023 first round pick.

That’s why the Cubs have picked up veterans with third base experience to fill out the roster. Jon Berti, Vidal Brujan, and Justin Turner all became Cubs this offseason. The acquisition of 25-year-old Gage Workman, though, is the depth pickup causing the most thought and consideration.

The Gage Workman Dilemma

Workman was selected from the Detroit Tigers in December’s major league Rule-5 draft. As such, Chicago has to place him on the 26-man opening day roster or put him through waivers and offer him back to the Tigers.

That means that if he doesn’t break spring training on the major league roster, he won’t be a Cub at all. And with the kind of spring training Workman’s been having, the team would hate to give him up.

The 6-foot-4 Arizona State product broke into baseball as a shortstop, but has played every other position since than, aside from pitcher and catcher. His raw ability is immense and his skill maturity for a player with only Double-A experience is impressive.

So far this spring, Workman leads the team in home runs, is tied for the lead in RBIs, and is sporting a .364 batting average (with a .423 on base average). He’s also shown himself to be a very impressive defensive third baseman.

And he’s doing this with his back up against the proverbial wall, not only unsure of whether he’ll make the major league roster, but also unsure of which team he’ll actually be playing for in 2025.

“He’s probably in the toughest situation of anybody coming into camp,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com. “It’s a brand new organization…You know what the Rule 5 pick means…and I think he has handled it with a lot of maturity.”

“That’s led to really good performance and just really letting Gage Workman kind of shine,” Counsell added. “That’s a left-handed bat with some power, good plate discipline and a good defender. He has shown all three of those things, which is hard to do in a really small sample.”

Chicago Cubs Have A Tough Call To Make

The dilemma for the Cubs, now, is to find a place for him. If they place him on the 26-man opening day roster, they will lose Brujan (acquired from the Miami Marlins for Matt Mervis), who has no minor league options left. Chicago would definitely not want to drop key veteran acquisitions Berti or Turner to make a spot for Workman.

So, for now, the Cubs just wait and see how things play out, while contemplating options.

In the meantime, Workman is just focused on baseball and on becoming the best player he can be, regardless of where he’ll eventually play.

“I’m just trying to take care of what I can take care of every day,” Workman said. “I feel like I’m playing well defensively. Playing well offensively. Just trying to be someone that the team could use throughout the year.”

Chicago Cubs have update on outfielder’s hamstring injury status Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE