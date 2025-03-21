Chicago Cubs facing toughest roster decision next, ahead of 2025 domestic opening day

The Chicago Cubs went out of their way to add depth to their roster this offseason.

They brought in pitchers such as Matthew Boyd, Eli Morgan, Caleb Thielbar, Ryan Pressly, and Ryan Brasier. They added utility men Jon Berti and Vidal Brujan, along with Rule 5 draft pick Gage Workman and veteran Justin Turner. They acquired co-starting catcher Carson Kelly. They also, of course, traded for Houston Astros multi-tool all-star right fielder Kyle Tucker.

As things sit right now, the team seems pretty set when it comes to the area of depth. As a matter of fact, they have so much of it that some tough decisions are having to be made regarding moving down or shipping out talented potential assets.

Chicago Cubs Tough Roster Decisions

Top prospects Alexander Canario and Luis Vazquez had to be cut loose to make room for incoming acquisitions. Keegan Thompson also had to be designated for assignment for the same reason. Pitcher Matt Festa had to be let go before he even had a chance to pitch a single inning in spring training.

Most recently, the team had to option Jordan Wicks and Eli Morgan to the minors to make room on the opening day roster. A decision will also have to be made soon about whether to add pitcher Brad Keller to the 40-man roster, which would necessitate removing someone else.

And the tough decisions don’t stop there.

The Toughest Call Is Upcoming

The biggest remaining roster decision is still to come, as second baseman Nico Noerner is set to be added to the opening day roster ahead of the team’s March 27 domestic opener.

Hoerner coming in means someone has to go out. Given the Cubs’ current depth chart, it would have to be either Vidal Brujan or Gage Workman being cut. And, unfortunately, removing either from the active roster would likely mean losing them permanently.

Brujan Or Workman?

The 27-year-old Brujan, who had played in parts of four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins, was once a Top 100 prospect. Although his bat never developed at the major league level (he has a lifetime .189 batting average in 550 plate appearances), his defense, versatility on the field, and speed have kept him on major league rosters. The switch-hitting Brujan was acquired in December for Chicago’s one-time top first base prospect Matt Mervis.

Brujan, however, has no remaining minor league options. So, if he doesn’t make the major league roster, he’ll have to be designated for assignment and run through waivers, where another team would most likely pick him up.

The 25-year-old Workman, meanwhile, is a Rule 5 draft selection from the Detroit Tigers and that means the Cubs will have to keep him on their active major league roster all season. To not put him on the opening day squad– and keep him there– will result in him being offered back to the Tigers.

That becomes an issue given how well Workman has performed this spring despite no pro experience beyond the Double-A level, hitting .424 with 3 home runs, 13 RBIs, and 3 stolen bases. He’s also put in solid defensive work at third base, shortstop, second base, and right field.

The ceiling for the lefty-hitting Workman seems significantly higher than with Brujan, although Brujan’s applicable strengths fit in nicely with the Cubs’ bench needs.

The decision on keeping Workman or Brujan will have to be made soon.

In a worst case scenario, this “who to keep” dilemma might end up with the Cubs losing both players as there’s no guarantee the team will be able to keep either on the major league roster the entire season.

For now, though, it’s going to be Brujan or Workman on the Cubs.

Chicago Cubs might have just handed NL team a Gold Glove finalist Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE