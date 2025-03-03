Chicago Cubs get some concerning injury news regarding one of their high value players

The Chicago Cubs are slowly getting their roster together to prepare for the regular season. The Cubs season officially begins on March 18-19 when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Japan for the Tokyo Series.

The biggest question for the Cubs entering the regular season will be if their top prospect and future third baseman, Matt Shaw, can make the trip with the team to Japan.



Shaw played in his first game of the spring over the weekend after being on the shelf with an oblique strain and will look to play in more games this spring to evaluate if he’s ready to go for when the Cubs travel in the next two weeks.

The Cubs did receive some more injury moves before today’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which could turn into something to be concerned about.

Chicago Cubs outfielder removed from lineup

Before the game against the Diamondbacks, news broke that Pete Crow-Armstrong was not in the lineup after suffering a “slight right hamstring strain” per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.

“Cubs Pete Crow Armstrong held out of the game today with a slight right hamstring strain.”

Cubs Pete Crow Armstrong held out of game today with slight right hamstring strain. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) March 3, 2025

To get this news is disappointing, to say the least, after PCA was having a heck of a spring.

What does this mean for the Cubs?

This injury could be something that could affect the Cub’s roster and outfield alignment heading into the season. Even though it’s a “slight strain” according to Levine, it shouldn’t be something the Cubs play around with.

Soft tissue injuries like this can linger and worsen if they’re not taken care of. The best course of action here is for the Cubs to take as many cautionary measures as possible to ensure that PCA is healthy entering the 2025 season.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old PCA was lighting it up this spring by hitting .500 with a homer, four RBI, three doubles, and one stolen base in five games. If PCA is to miss some time during camp, that will free up opportunities for other players like Kevin Alcántara, who is vying to make his first Opening Day roster.

High Expectations for 2025

Entering his third season, Crow-Armstrong had high expectations entering this year with being the Cubs primary centerfielder.

In his first season, PCA didn’t have the best year hitting, .237/.286/.384 for an OPS and OPS+ of .670 and 88 in 123 games.

A healthy PCA is what the Cubs need to be successful this season. PCA can be a multi-Gold Glove winner out in the centerfield and be a great leadoff hitter for the Cubs if his bat comes around.

Hopefully, this isn’t an injury to be too concerned about, and with rest, PCA should be back and ready to go for the start of the season.

