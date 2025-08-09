The Chicago Cubs have been one of the healthier teams this season. They had a few injuries in the first half of the season, but have had to deal with some as of late, with the latest to go down being Michael Soroka. Soroka left his start against the Cincinnati Reds with a shoulder injury and was placed on the 15-day injured list a few days later.

Thankfully for the Cubs, they’ll get some injured players back, as most are finishing up their rehab assignments in Iowa. One player finishing up his assignment with the Iowa Cubs is Miguel Amaya, who got some exciting news regarding his oblique strain, which should help the Cubs.

The Chicago Cubs will be getting some much-needed reinforcements

The Cubs haven’t played the best baseball lately, but they will turn things around. One thing that will help the Cubs get out of this bad stretch will be when Amaya returns to the lineup. Amaya’s return should come soon, with Marquee Sports Network Report Taylor McGregor reporting that manager Craig Counsell has stated that if all goes well with Amaya’s outing tomorrow, he should return to the team when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

“Per #Cubs Craig Counsell, assuming Miguel Amaya checks out well from his outing tomorrow he will join the team at some point in the Toronto series.”

Amaya has been out with an oblique strain since April 16 and had only played in 27 games before hitting the injured list. In those 27 games, Amaya did well, hitting .280/.313/.505 for an OPS of .818.

Getting Amaya back will help the Cubs down the stretch

Before going on the injured list, Amaya had been platooning with Carson Kelly, and with both performing well at the plate, gave the Cubs one of the better catching duos to start the year. Once he returns, that platoon should return.

Reese McGuire has been filling in for Amaya and will likely be the player to get designated for assignment once he returns. McGuire has done well in his duties as the backup, hitting .238/.253/.464 for an OPS of .717 in 26 games.

