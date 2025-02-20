Chicago Cubs receive some terrible news regarding one of their premier prospects

The Chicago Cubs will play their first game of spring training today when they take on the reigning World Series Champions the Los Angeles Dodgers with Cody Poteet taking the bump for the Cubs.

Baseball is officially back, and the Cubs will use this spring to prepare for the Tokyo series where they take on the Dodgers again in Japan.

Entering camp, the Cubs are already dealing with a few injuries, with the latest injury coming to one of their top prospects.

Chicago Cubs top prospect has a groin injury

The Cubs have yet another injury to one of their players, and this time it is top prospect Owen Caissie, who is dealing with a groin strain, per Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Levine added that Caissie also had offseason core surgery, which is also news.

“Cub injury of note. Owen Cassie is dealing with a groin strain. He is totally shut down, as the medical staff determines rehab. Cassie had core surgery in the off season.”

Cub injury of note. Owen Cassie is dealing with a groin strain. He is totally shut down, as the medical staff determines rehab .Cassie had core surgery in the off season. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) February 20, 2025

Caissie is not the only Cub dealing with an injury, with fellow prospect Matt Shaw slowly working his way back from an oblique strain and right-handed pitcher Javier Assad also dealing with an oblique issue.

An important piece will be missing

Caissie is supposed to be a big part of the Cubs success this season with him trying to compete for the final bench spot. The number 54 overall prospect in Major League Basbeall, Caissie had an outstanding year at Triple-A. In 127 games last season, the Notre Dame High School alumni had 29 doubles, 3 triples, 19 HRs, 75 RBI, and stole 11 bases while being caught twice. Caissie also had an impressive slash line of .278/.375/.473 for an OPS of .848.

Caissie was coming into camp competing for the last spot on the Cubs bench and will now have to play catchup once he returns from rehabbing. Caissie’s injury will now give fellow outfield prospect Kevin Alcántara, who is also competing for a spot on the major league roster, more opportunities to beat out Caissie.

A tough blow for the Cubs

The news of Caissie’s injury is a tough pill to swallow since he was one of the more exciting players to watch this spring.

The 6-3 left-handed hitter is a phyiscial specimen and has the potential to be an elite power-hitter in the game with a grade of 60/80 for his power.

Hopefully this isn’t to long of an absence for Caissie and he can rehab and get back soon to try and win a spot on the Cubs Opening Day roster.

Chicago Cubs 2025 bullpen: Who’s in, who’s out, who may be coming in? Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE