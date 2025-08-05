The Chicago Cubs disappointed their fans with a lackluster Trade Deadline, where they didn’t make the big move that fans had hoped they would make. The Cubs added a nice bat in Willi Castro from the Minnesota Twins, who should help improve their third base situation. The Cubs also added right-handers Michael Soroka and Andrew Kittredge for the rotation and bullpen.

Sadly for the Cubs, Soroka won’t likely be a factor for them for the rest of this season, as he left his start versus the Cincinnati Reds after two innings with shoulder discomfort. According to Craig Counsell, Soroka will be going on the injured list, and it looks like we have insight on who will take his place, with a familiar face spotted outside of Wrigley Field.

Chicago Cubs have a surprise pitcher show up from Iowa

Since Counsell stated that Soroka will be on the injured list, a roster move will be incoming, with the Cubs needing an arm for tonight’s game against the Reds. The Cubs burned Ben Brown last night after Soroka went down, giving them four innings where he allowed two hits, one run, while walking and striking out none.

With the Cubs needing an extra arm, a familiar face was spotted around Wrigley Field, with reliever Nate Pearson getting pictured by a photographer, Sam Bernero, arriving.

“Fyi Cub fans:

Nate Pearson just arrived at Wrigley.”

The Cubs have not made anything official regarding roster moves, but Pearson being at Wrigley could mean he’ll be taking Soroka’s place on the roster.

Pearson has spent most of his time down at Triple-A Iowa this season after he failed to show he could be reliable in the bullpen. In nine games this season, he has a 0-1 record with a 12.66 ERA in 10.2 innings. While at Iowa, Pearson was far better, having a 3-2 record with a 2.27 ERA in 35.2 innings.



The Cubs make the Pearson announcement official

The Cubs made Pearson’s call-up official, with Marquee Sports Network reporting that Pearson had taken Soroka’s place on the roster, with him going on the 15-day injured list.

“Nate Pearson has been recalled.

Michael Soroka has been placed on the 15-day IL.”

Nate Pearson has been recalled. Michael Soroka has been placed on the 15-day IL. pic.twitter.com/MxKkwziHkJ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 5, 2025

The Cubs will be relying on the bullpen moving forward

The Cubs will be leaning heavily on their bullpen moving forward since they did little to address the rotation, and now that Soroka has gone down. Guys will need to step up if the Cubs are to make a run at the postseason, as the National League got deeper after this Trade Deadline.

The Cubs have an uphill battle ahead of them, especially since they’re going through a rough patch. Sitting three games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the lead of the National League Central, while also holding a three-and-a-half game lead in the Wild Card, the Cubs need to turn things around to maintain that lead or overtake the Brewers.

Thankfully for the Cubs, they have a good enough offense to overcome the adversity, and once they all stop slumping, things will turn around and get better for them.

