Last night, the Major League Baseball All-Star Game took place, and three Chicago Cubs were selected to participate in this season’s Midsummer Classic. Cubs outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker were the only two players to play in last night’s game, as left-hander and Cubs breakout starter Matthew Boyd opted not to pitch and rest instead.

“Chicago, you should be so proud.”

All three have been performing well for the Cubs this season and deserve to be named All-Stars. PCA and Boyd have had breakout seasons, and Tucker has put up his usual MVP numbers. Tucker, PCA, and Boyd were three of this year’s 81 All-Stars, and because of their dominance in the first half, Tucker and PCA landed in the top ten for the best All-Stars this season, while Boyd landed at 36, ahead of some notable names.

The Chicago Cubs have two players land in the top 10 for the best All-Stars

In last night’s game, both Tucker and PCA performed well, with PCA going 1-2 with a double, and Tucker going 0-2, but made a spectacular sliding catch in the outfield. The game ended in a tie, which led to a home run swing-off, with former Cub Kyle Schwarber winning it for the National League.

“Experience of a lifetime.”

Tucker and PCA are two of the top players in the National League, and according to Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, he ranks Tucker and PCA as the eighth and tenth best players of the 81 All-Stars, while ranking Boyd 36th. Boydat 36 ranks higher than the Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, last year’s NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves, and the Washington Nationals’ Ace MacKenzie Gore. Kelly explained that Boyd’s health was the main reason for ranking him at 36, as he has shown to be durable after having Tommy John surgery in 2023.

Kelly on Boyd via Bleacher Report:

“Matthew Boyd pitched so well in eight starts for the Cleveland Guardians last season that the Cubs took a chance on him in free agency by giving him a two-year, $29 million deal with a mutual option for a third year. Not only is he healthy—which often has been an issue in his career—but in his age-34 season, he’s also having a career year on the north side. He is 10-3 with a 2.34 ERA and 3.17 FIP across 111.2 innings pitched.”

The Cubs need these three to have great second halves

The Cubs enter the All-Star break in a tight race for the division, as they have a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the lead in the National League Central, and a 6.5-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. With the All-Star Game and draft in the rearview, the Cubs can now focus on making trades to better their roster.

The Cubs will need to add a top-tier starter and possibly another bat to extend their lead over the Brewers and get past some other teams in the National League. Outside of adding, the Cubs will need both Tucker and PCA to continue their MVP paces at the plate, and Boyd to be that steady hand in the rotation to win the Central and have a deep playoff run.

