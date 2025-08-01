Chicago Cubs officially will host 2027 All-Star game

The Chicago Cubs officially will be hosting the 2027 All-Star game. Rumors have been swirling for quite some time about this being a possibility, but it has now been confirmed by Major League Baseball. This will be the first All-Star game hosted at Wrigley Field since 1990.

Chicago Cubs officially will host the 2027 All-Star game

For those looking to mark their calendars, July 13, 2027 will be when all of MLB’s best players two years from now take center stage in Chicago, bringing the Midsummer Classic back to Wrigley Field for the first time in over three decades.

This will be Wrigley Field’s fourth All-Star game, joining Cleveland‘s Municipal Stadium and the old Yankee Stadium as the only ballparks to host that many. Outside of 1990, the All-Star game was also played at Wrigley Field in 1947 and 1962.

Statement from Rob Manfred on Wrigley Field being selected for the 2027 All-Star game

After the announcement of Wrigley Field hosting the 2027 All-Star game, commission Rob Manfred released a statement saying, “I think we’re probably overdue in terms of being at Wrigley. The Ricketts family, city of Chicago and state of Illinois made a tremendous investment not just in the ballpark but the area around it. I think it’ll be a fantastic venue for our All-Star celebration.”

Manfred went on to say, “The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage,” Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic back to historic Wrigley Field and working alongside the Cubs, city and state officials, and the local organizing group to bring an extraordinary experience to the baseball fans of Chicago.”

Chicago Cubs make roster moves after deadline: Amaya, Ballesteros among affected Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE