Chicago Cubs pitching help is on the way: Imanaga’s back, alongside surprise IL return

The Chicago Cubs are facing some tough times as they go through their first real rough patch of this so-far better-than-expected 2025 season.

Losers in four of their last five games, the defeats have highlighted the team’s weak spots in both the starting rotation and the bullpen.

In Monday’s 8-2 loss to the division rival St. Louis Cardinals, rotation concerns took the front and center as Ben Brown had another bad outing, giving up 8 earned runs (on four 2-run home runs) in 5 innings.

Before that, the bullpen weaknesses were spotlighted as the relief corps had posted a scary 8.41 ERA in the five games prior to Monday’s.

Chicago Cubs pitching struggles

The pitching struggles have taken the wind from the sails of a Cubs team that seemed to be cruising to its first postseason appearance since 2020. Once atop the NL Central Division with a fairly comfortable 6.5 game lead, Chicago is now just 3.5 games ahead of both the Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. And if the Cards can pull off the sweep in St. Louis, the Cubs would be down to a half-game lead.

It would be understandable if fans began to panic, at least a little.

But the team will be getting some pitching help soon enough.

Help is on the way

Lefty co-ace Shota Imanaga, who’s been out of commission with a hamstring injury since early May, is set to start Thursday’s game in St. Louis after a nearly flawless set of rehab appearances.

“He’s ready to go,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Monday. “He did a full rehab. Everything that happened on rehab was according to schedule. The performance was very good, and all the important data we look at was good.”

Although it’s not expected to be a full start on Thursday, having Imanaga back into a rotation that appears to be straining at the seams is a major positive.

On the bullpen side of things, former Cub Michael Fulmer came back from a stint in Boston and in the Cubs minor league system to deliver 2 shutout innings on Monday. It remains to be seen if Fulmer is a full-time addition or just passing through as Counsell continues to shuffle arms in and out of a taxed pen.

Hodge is back with the team

To confuse matters just a bit, Porter Hodge is with the team in St. Louis, despite still being on the IL.

Per Cubs beat reporter Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times:

“Porter Hodge is in St. Louis but still on the IL. ‘We’ll figure out when to activate him,’ Counsell said.”

Hodge has been on the IL since May 18, dealing with an oblique strain that then morphed into a hip issue. The 24-year-old had two stellar rehab outings for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs before a disastrous third outing where he gave up 7 runs (6 earned) in just a third of an inning.

Apparently, that final rehab outing wasn’t enough to discourage the Cubs from bringing him back to the major league team and to a bullpen that could use some fresh arms.

The return of Imanaga and imminent return of Hodge will make for some big decisions in the very immediate future.

It’s widely believed that the struggling Brown will be sent back to Triple-A to fine tune his game.

From there, it’s anyone’s guess as to how the Cubs plan to manage their roster, especially considering that it’s expected the team will acquire a pitcher or two before the July 31 trade deadline. Veteran Ryan Pressly, who lost his closer gig to Daniel Palencia, may be on the outs. Most recent call-up, Fulmer, could also be on the bubble.

Stay tuned for big (pitching) moves ahead.

