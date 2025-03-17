A few Chicago Cubs players have had great springs, which could help them make the Team’s 26-man roster come Opening Day.

The Cubs are in Japan, preparing to take on the reigning World Series Champions, Los Angeles, in the first two regular season games tomorrow and Wednesday.

There’s one Cubs, however, who received the honor of traveling to Japan with the team and has impressed this spring and made a strong case for why he should make the team.

Chicago Cubs Rule 5 Pick impressive spring training

Gage Workman was selected by the Cubs in this offseason’s Rule 5 Draft from the Detriot Tigers organization and is competing for a spot on the Cubs roster for this season. Workman has had an amazing spring and is making a strong case for why he should be on the Cubs bench.

The 25-year-old appeared in 15 games this spring, where he hit the cover off the ball. In 33 at-bats (38 plate appearances), Workman hit .424/.474/.727 for an eyedropper OPS of 1.201. Adding to his impressive slash line, Workman mashed three homers while driving in 13 runs. This showing by the Cub’s Rule 5 Pick helped him make the travel squad to make the trip to Japan.

A chance to make the squad

Workman made a strong impression this spring to be on the squad with the Cubs to travel to Japan. Workman also had a strong showing last season for the Tiger’s Double-A affiliate in Erie, where he hit .280/.366/.476 for an OPS of .843.

The knock-on Workman is since he’s a power hitter, he has a high strikeout rate, and he struck out 153 times last season.

Ranked as the Cub’s 29th overall prospect, the best quality Workman has outside his power is his ability to field. For his fielding, Workman got a plus-plus grade of 65/80, and his arm received a plus grade of 60/80.

Competition for a job

Workman is in a battle for the last spot on the Cubs bench with his main competitor being Vidal Bruján.

Workman has a leg up on Bruján, who has not proven to be an offensive threat but has the advantage of versatility.

There is a chance that Workman could get an at-bat during this quick two-game series against the Dodgers, but top prospect Matt Shaw will get most of the playing time.

If Workman does get into the game as a pinch hitter or a defensive replacement, he will have to continue his strong performance if he is to make the Cubs domestic Opening Day roster.

