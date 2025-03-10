Chicago Cubs announce 2 infielders on Japan roster

The Chicago Cubs made another round of roster cuts, this time trimming their spring training roster to 35 players. Involved in this sequence included Cade Horton, Brandon Hughes, Moises Ballesteros, Ben Cowles, Nicky Lopez, Travis Jankowski, and Carlos Perez.

Only 31 players will end up traveling to Japan as the group going overseas will consist of a 26-man active roster and five man taxi squad. Recently, the team announced that two players traveling with the team will be Rule-5 pick Gage Workman and Vidal Brujan.

Infielders Gage Workman and Vidal Brujan will be with the Chicago Cubs in Japan

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported that Workman and Brujan will be on the Cubs traveling roster to Japan. This doesn’t guarantee that they will be active for the two MLB games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they would be eligible to play in the exhibition games against the Hanshin Tigers and Yomiuri Giants.

Gage Workman, a Rule 5 pick, and Vidal Bruján have been informed that they will be traveling with the Cubs to Japan for Opening Day. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) March 9, 2025

What about infielder Matt Shaw?

According to Mooney, the Cubs have not yet made a final decision on whether top prospect Matt Shaw will be on the Japan roster or not. Shaw had a delayed start to camp due to an oblique issue and is not yet on the 40-man roster. Chicago departs for Japan on Tuesday, so we should know Shaw’s fate by then.

With Nico Hoerner also out, who will be playing second and third base?

Second baseman Nico Hoerner is preparing for the “domestic opening day” on March 27 and will not travel to Japan. If Shaw also does not go, Jon Berti and Justin Turner are two favorites to be in the starting lineup with Berti presumably at second base and Turner third base. This wouldn’t be the Cubs ideal defensive lineup, but for two games it may have to work as they wait for others to be ready.

