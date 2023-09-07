Some possibly key bullpen guys and one important starter continue to progress their way back onto the Cubs roster.

Before Thursdays game against the Diamondbacks, we got some good news on some injured Cubs pitchers:

#Cubs Injury Updates: -Marcus Stroman threw a 29 pitch live BP today.

-Nick Burdi & Brandon Hughes threw with the @IowaCubs last night.

-Fulmer threw off the mound yesterday, will play catch again today. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) September 7, 2023

Earlier this week, Marcus Stroman threw his first bullpen since landing on the IL in July and all signs pointed toward it going well. It must’ve as he has progressed to now throwing live BP. As good as this new is, he still has some ways to go but is making solid progress toward a possible late season or playoff return.

Burdi and Hughes have been working in Iowa for a bit, and have once again pitched in game for the I-Cubs. Hughes gave up a run on two hits and two walks in his inning of work. He would get all three of his outs via strikeout. As for Burdi, he threw a scoreless inning with a walk and two K’s. Both of these guys could probably be ready for the call up at any time if needed at this point. It remains to be seen if they will make it to Chicago, but both have shown flashes and could be important pieces.

Fulmer has started throwing again for the first time since hitting the IL. They’d initially hoped for the minimum stay of 15 days, but the forearm hasn’t progressed as hoped and won’t make that initial hopeful timeline. Luckily, he still has time to make it back and gear up for October.

The stretch run in baseball is always all hands on deck when it comes to pitching, and it seems the Cubs are getting healthy just in time to have plenty of solid options.

