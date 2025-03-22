Chicago Cubs receive important update on Nico Hoerner

The Chicago Cubs are five days away from beginning their second start to the season when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a four-game series.

The Cubs look to bounce back after taking a pummeling over in Tokyo where they dropped both games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs have a few remaining Cactus League games before they make the quick drive over to Phoenix to take the Diamondbacks, and the Cubs could be joined by a key contributor in their lineup after he has been on the shelf all spring.

A positive injury update for the Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner has been slowly recovering from off-season surgery he had to repair a right flexor tear and has not appeared in a Cactus League game this spring.

Thankfully, that changed, with Hoerner appearing in his first game on Friday when the Cubs faced the San Diego Padres. In his first game back, Hoerner went 0-3 and only had one opportunity in the field.

When speaking to MLB.com, Michael Reynolds, manager Craig Counsell said that Hoerner passed all the tests and that staying back helped his progression.

“He’s passed all the tests so far,” Counsell said. “The seven or eight days that we were gone were good for him to just be consistent with his work and do a little more each day, and now we’re ready to go.”

According to Hoerner, per Reynolds, there are still a few things that Hoerner will need to prove he’s capable of doing before he can officially be in the lineup against the Diamondbacks, but he expects to be there.

“Hoerner said there are still some hurdles to clear over the final four days of exhibition games before he gets the official green light to start the stateside opener, but he’s confident that will happen.”

Great news for the Cubs

Having Hoerner back is the news the Cubs have longed to hear, as he is a key contributor to their lineup.

While in Japan, Counsell had Matt Shaw bat fifth in ahead of Dansby Swanson, which is where Hoerner usually bats.

With the news of his return, Hoerner will likely slide into the fifth spot, and Shaw will drop down to the seventh or eighth spot.

The Cubs need Hoerner to be healthy this season and have his Gold Glove-level defenses in the field to have success this season.

Hopefully, Hoerner will pass the rest of the tests he needs to pass to be ready to go for Opening Day and be in the lineup to lead the Cubs to their first win of the season.

