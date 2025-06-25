The Chicago Cubs are supposed to be one of the more aggressive teams at next month’s Trade Deadline. The Cubs have a few holes that need to be filled to solidify the roster further, and the Cubs are likely to be aggressive to get what they’re after. Their most important need is a starting pitcher who can start either game one or two of a playoff series.

The Cubs will get their current Ace, Shota Imanaga, back tomorrow after a long stint on the injured list. Imanaga’s return, should be a big boost to team morale, and will hopefully get them out of this rut they’re in. Adding another top-of-the-rotation arm to pair with Imanaga will help, but the Cubs could benefit by adding two pitchers instead of one.

As the Trade Deadline looms, the Cubs have begun to inquire about the players they intend to target, with one insider reporting that they are “canvassing the market.”

The Chicago Cubs’ inquiry about two high-end starters

The Cubs failed to remedy their starting rotation in the offseason, when they could’ve signed a free agent and didn’t have to trade away any of their prospects, but will now have to pay a premium price for an arm. Starting pitching and bullpen help are likely to be the two main items traded at this year’s deadline, and the Cubs have decided to get a jump on things, with Baseball Insider Ken Rosenthal reporting that the Cubs have called the Miami Marlins about right-handers Sandy Alcántara and Edward Cabrera.

“The Cubs, according to sources briefed on their plans, already are canvassing the market, making inquiries on Miami Marlins right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, among many others,” per @Ken_Rosenthal. Full article here: https://t.co/usUYfn63hH pic.twitter.com/24PjeMvBqo — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) June 25, 2025

Alcántara is the hottest name on the market and is a year removed from having Tommy John surgery, which cost him all last season. The 29-year-old Alcántara has struggled in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, going 4-8 with an ERA of 6.69 in 15 starts (74.0 innings).

Cabrera, who is 27, enters his fifth season in the big leagues and is a high-quality arm who could be a solid number three in the Cubs’ rotation. In 12 starts this season (59.0), Cabrera is 2-2 with a 3.81 ERA, his second-best single-season ERA in his career, with 2022 being his best at 3.01.

Alcántara and Cabrera would be great additions to the rotation

Alcántara has been tied to the Cubs since the offseason and would give the Cubs that game one or two starter for a playoff game they have been looking for. Cabrera would be a great addition as well, with an electric fastball that can get up to triple digits, and a wicked changeup to work off his fastball.

The Trade Deadline is a little over five weeks away, and the Cubs may need to strike early before the bidding war officially starts, which is why it’s great to see them getting off to an early start.

