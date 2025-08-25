Chicago Cubs puzzling removal of Jameson Taillon was precautionary

On Sunday, Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jameson Taillon was cruising through five innings, having allowed just one run on 62 pitches thrown. This was just his second start since coming back from the injured list with a calf strain, but when he didn’t come out for the sixth inning, concerns and questions started to rise.

Since his puzzling removal, manager Craig Counsell and Taillon himself have shed light on the situation, indicating that his removal was precautionary.

Jameson Taillon was removed from his last Chicago Cubs start out of caution

During warm ups, Taillon indicated that he felt something in his left groin, that eventually led to his removal. “Just warming up for that last inning, I felt a little crampy sensation in my left groin,” Taillon told The Marquee Network, Hopefully, we caught it kind of early, hard to really tell this close to the game. I’m curious how (it will feel) when I wake up tomorrow and going forward.”

Counsell re-echoed those thoughts during his post game press conference, but also added that taking him out was precautionary. “He had a little groin tightness, left groin tightness, so it was kind of precautionary,” Counsell told reporters. That was why I took him out.”

All things considered, this is encouraging news for the Cubs and Jameson Taillon. While any mid-game removal raises concern, both Taillon and manager Craig Counsell have made it clear that the decision was precautionary. With no indication of a serious setback and the issue caught early, the hope is that Taillon can stay on track in his return from the injured list. Given how sharp he looked through five innings, his continued health could be a key boost for the Cubs’ rotation down the stretch.

