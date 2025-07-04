Chicago Cubs get dealt some tough injury news: Report

The Chicago Cubs enter the holiday weekend riding a nice little winning streak after sweeping the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game series before welcoming their divisional rival, the St. Louis Cardinals, to town for a three-game series, which should be interesting. This series could affect the Cubs’ lead in the Central, as the Cardinals sit 5.5 games back from the Cubs, but are in contention for a Wild Card spot.

The Cubs have been playing like one of the top teams in the National League and are also one of the best teams in baseball. President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer has put together a competitive roster and will need a solid Trade Deadline to justify staying. Hoyer will have his work cut out for him, as the latest injury news will affect his plans at the deadline.

The Chicago Cubs get dealt another blow to their starting rotation

The Cubs have been one of the better teams this season at handling injuries, with only a handful of their players sustaining significant injuries. The one spot on the roster that has suffered the most in the injury department has been the starting rotation, which has seen Justin Steele miss the entire season due to Tommy John surgery and Shota Imanaga recently return from a hamstring injury.

Sadly, the Cubs have been dealt another blow to their starting rotation, with ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reporting that right-hander Jameson Taillon had been placed on the injured list with a right calf strain. According to manager Craig Counsell, Rogers reports that Taillon is expected to miss more than a month, which affects their plans for the Trade Deadline.

"Jameson Taillon going on the IL with a right calf strain. Cubs recall Jordan Wicks to replace him.

Counsell says he's going to miss more than a month."

Counsell says he’s going to miss more than a month. https://t.co/BCMLqTK0Dv — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 4, 2025

Wicks, 25, has spent most of this season down at Triple-A, where he has a 1-3 record with a 4.06 ERA in 12 games (11 starts) in 44.1 innings.

How Taillon’s injury affects the Cubs’ plans for the Trade Deadline

Taillon getting hurt and missing significant time couldn’t come at a worse time, as the Trade Deadline is only a few weeks away. The Cubs needed at least one starting pitcher, a bullpen arm, and even another bat, but now they could be in the market for two starting pitchers after Taillon’s injury.

The Cubs had hoped that someone like Ben Brown would have stepped up and be someone they could turn to, but he has not taken that step forward and has been trying to find himself down at Triple-A. Taillon had gone 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in 17 starts (95.1 innings). He had also been leading the National League in home runs allowed, with 22.

