Chicago Cubs’ injured starter delivers good news after bad rehab outing

The Chicago Cubs still have almost a month of the regular season left, but they’re already gearing up for the playoffs.

With over a 99% probability of making postseason play, Cubs coaching is taking steps to assure that the best possible team hits the playoffs. That’s one of the reasons the decision was made to put Jameson Taillon on the 15-day IL on August 27 (retroactive to August 25) with groin discomfort that Taillon, himself, says he probably could’ve worked through.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old veteran took the mound for the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines for what was probably his last rehab outing before heading back to the major league squad.

It wasn’t a great performance when it comes to box score stats. In 3.2 innings against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Taillon allowed 3 earned runs on 6 hits, while walking 1. He also struck out 6.

The good news on Jameson Taillon

But none of this is about beefing up Triple-A stats. The overwhelming good news was that the Cubs rotation workhorse felt good and in top shape.

“Yeah, I feel 100%,” Taillon told the Des Moines Register, before digging a bit deeper into his overall story. “This is one of those things where it was, like, I felt like I probably could’ve thrown through it if I was pushed to do it. I had the decision kind of taken out of my hands. It was, like, ‘let’s do it smart, let’s do what’s right. Let’s not turn something minor into major’

….I agreed with that and we were able to get some great treatment on it, trust the trainers on what they wanted to do. And then it felt, like after five or six days, we knocked all the soreness out of there. We were able to have a consistent, good program. So, it really doesn’t feel like I even missed that much time.”

Chicago Cubs erred on the side of caution

The 9-year major leaguer had been on the shelf for over a month-and-a-half with a strained right calf, from late July to mid-August. He was only two appearances into his return from the IL when this current setback occurred.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell made the call to err on the side of caution and in the hopes of ensuring a fully healthy Taillon for the first round of playoff play.

“I think (Taillon) could go out there and pitch,” Counsell told reporters at the time. “I just don’t think it’s the smart thing to do. We all agree on that. In a different situation, maybe we push this. I don’t think this is the right time to push that.”

Taillon, admittedly, wasn’t all that pleased with the decision and would’ve preferred to play. But he eventually came around to Counsell’s point of view.

“I don’t think this will be a problem at all,” Taillon told the Des Moines Register, referring to his ability to get right back where he left off in Chicago. “I think we’ll be sharp for the playoff push.”

The playoff plan for Taillon

The apparent plan, right now, is to get Taillon at least a couple of starts before the postseason and then have him serve as a veteran anchor in the Cubs’ rotation. Working behind Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and rookie revelation Cade Horton, he’ll serve as a veteran insurance policy and the likely fourth starter if Chicago advances to the later playoff rounds.

Any way you slice it, though, Taillon will be a key presence as the Cubs enter into postseason play for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season.

