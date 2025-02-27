Chicago Cubs starting pitcher aims for more punch in 2025, starts off spring training right

The Chicago Cubs have made some key acquisitions to the team this offseason.

Elite-level multi-tool Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker was probably the biggest add-on. There was also former Astros closer Ryan Pressly and rehabbed free agent lefty starter Matthew Boyd, among others.

But the key to 2025 success just may lie in building upon the best parts of the 2024 season.

Veteran Jameson Taillon was most definitely one those best parts.

Jameson Taillon Thrived in 2024 Despite Injury

In the second year of his 4-year contract with the Cubs, the right-hander bounced back from a poor 2023 to become an anchor in the Cubs’ already-solid starting rotation with 12-8 record and a 3.27 ERA in 28 games. And he did all this with an ailing back that hobbled him in training and took almost two miles-per-hour from his 94 mph fastball.

“What he was able to do last year,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy told media, “with what he’d probably consider was his less-than-best velocity, I think, speaks volumes to the type of guy he is, the competitor he is. He still knows how to pitch.”

The secret to Taillon’s success in 2024 came via his own intellect and feel for the game. With an aching body that capped his output, he took an even deeper dive into the nuances of pitching.

“I took more time last year preparing and scouting lineups and taking notes than I’ve ever done in my whole career combined, probably,” Taillon said. “There’s a lot of different edges you can have. And I thought last year, being a pitch-maker — not just having good command, but being able to make a pitch when I needed to — I thought was a trait that shined for me.”

Taillon Looking To Enjoy The Best Of Both World As Chicago Cubs Anchor

This season, the 33-year-old is looking to enjoy the best of both worlds by using the same skill and guile from last year, while adding back the velocity he lost. Taillon has spent the offseason working on getting himself stronger and in better shape then ever before.

“Last year was a really nice roadmap for me,” Taillon added. “And then if I get another mile an hour or two back, I’d be very happy. It’d make my life easier. It’s going to be fun. Every season has a different journey. Last year, that was the hand I was dealt. I thought we did a good job making the most of it.”

So Far This Spring…

In Taillon’s first outing this spring training, he reached 92 mph (his 2024 average was 92.5 mph). So, there’s reason to believe that he’ll reach his stated goal for 2025.

“I just think (velocity) can make your life a little easier,” Taillon told media. “I can still get outs at any velocity I think, but having a little extra in the tank could be what it takes to get something by a guy or make a swing decision a little tougher, make them have to get their swing started a little earlier, and that can make your offspeed even better. So it can affect a lot, but really it just makes your life a little easier.”

The Cubs will need the kind of consistency a healthy, productive Taillon can bring. Despite the team’s depth in starting pitching, there’s also some uncertainty there. Javier Assad will begin the season on the injured list. The oft-injured Matthew Boyd will be trying for his first full season in a long while. There’s also no guarantee that the stellar Shota Imanaga will have the same level of success this season that he enjoyed in his rookie campaign last year.

Taillon will be key to the team’s success. For what it’s worth, he appears to be ready to shoulder that burden.

Chicago Cubs reduced their roster size, with one notable player being outrighted Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE