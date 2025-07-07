Chicago Cubs: The case for extending Jed Hoyer immediately

The Chicago Cubs need to tie up a contractual loose end right now and not let uncertainty drag on for the remainder of the season.

This isn’t in reference to extending right fielder Kyle Tucker and/or center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong– although either (or, preferably, both) would be incredible good news.

No, the contract that needs to be extended is that of Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer.

One need only look at the Cubs team currently being fielded to reach that conclusion.

Jed Hoyer’s Chicago Cubs track record

Hoyer’s trades for Michael Busch and Crow-Armstrong are looking like pure genius right about now. The 3-for-1 offseason trade for Tucker is also looking pretty good, even with the possibility of Tucker leaving after one year still dangling over the team’s collective head.

Then, there were the other decisions made by Hoyer and his staff.

He took a gamble on signing the oft-injured pitcher Matthew Boyd, who has been the team’s ace and will make his first All-Star appearance this year. He picked up catcher Carson Kelly, who has exceeded all offensive expectations. There was the 2024 signing of Shota Imanaga on a Cubs-friendly deal. There were all the savvy free agent acquisitions, ranging from Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki to Caleb Thielbar and Colin Rea. Also, nobody sniffs out time-worthy rehab projects like Hoyer and staff– the 2025 Cubs bullpen is an absolute testament to that fact.

He’s made the tough decisions

Hoyer has also been willing to make the tough decisions in what he feels is the best interest of the team. In 2021, for example, he traded away Yu Darvish as well as key World Series figures Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez, along with Craig Kimbrel, Joc Pederson, and Andrew Chafin for a haul of prospects to help rebuild a depleted farm system.

He cut ties with popular manager David Ross prior to the 2024 season in order to hire Craig Counsell.

None of these moves were all that popular at the time, but, for the most part, they all turned out to be the right decisions over the long haul.

It also needs to be pointed out that he made his moves and built this team while working under the frugal Ricketts family spending constraints. This year, he helped build the Cubs into this powerhouse while actually cutting the budget significantly.

This coming July 31 trade deadline will be crucial to the team’s postseason chances. Starting pitching is the urgency and it’ll be tough to pick up the arms needed in what looks to be a seller’s market. Settling Hoyer’s contract status could go a long way in terms of clearing up the big picture for any upcoming acquisitions.

Keeping it all together

Hoyer, himself, clearly wants to stay in Chicago.

“Listen, I’ve been here 14 years and I love this place,” Hoyer told Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune in early April, prior to the Cubs’ home owner. “My family loves this place. Even driving into the ballpark today, it doesn’t get better than a home opener at Wrigley. I don’t think you can say that everywhere and I don’t take that for granted.”

MLB insider Jesse Rogers, in an early June appearance on ESPN Chicago’s Waddle and Silvy Show, stated his informed belief that Hoyer would be re-signed sooner rather than later.

Per Rogers:

“I would not be surprised if he’s given a new contract by the all-star break. I think he’s more likely to get it sooner rather than later, possibly before the trade deadline. It’s like kind of one of those things, if you’re gonna impact our team for years to come, let’s sign you up. I really could see that. Now, the other option is three days after the season ends. But I think he’s in line for that extension– three years, five years, whatever [Tom] Ricketts wants to do. But I would not be surprised if it happens between now and July 31st.”

Although Hoyer’s teams have yet to make the playoffs, the writing is clearly on the wall for a postseason run this year and, likely, beyond. It would probably be best for the team and for the organization as a whole if Hoyer is allowed to continue on with his vision.

