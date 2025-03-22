The Chicago Cubs have already begun their regular season, having opened up in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Overseas, Shota Imanaga got the nod in game one and Justin Steele game two.

In those contests, Imanaga delivered four no-hit innings. On the other hand, Steele got roughed up as he gave up five earned runs over as many innings.

Until recently, it was assumed that Imanaga and Steele would run things back during the “domestic” opening series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That will not be the case, as Chicago has revealed some shocking news as towards their starting pitching plans for this four game series.

Chicago Cubs unveil surprising starting rotation for domestic opening series

Instead of keeping the same starting pitching order, consisting of Imanaga followed by Steele, the Cubs have elected to have Steele start on domestic opening day. He will square off against Zac Gallen. In game two, Chicago will send forth Jameson Taillon and the Diamondbacks Corbin Burnes. Chicago’s game three and game four starters are listed as to be determined.

Justin Steele will start the re-opener in Arizona on Thursday, followed by Taillon. Shota’s start is TBA. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) March 21, 2025

Why is this decision shocking?

The Cubs decision to mix up the starting rotation order comes as a surprise for a few reasons. One being that Imanaga pitched better than Steele did in Japan. Another is that Steele was dealing with an illness before his start against the Dodgers, so if either of these pitchers was going to have a start pushed back one would have speculated that it would have been Steele and not Imanaga.

There could be an argument that Chicago doesn’t want the Diamondbacks to face southpaws on consecutive days, but given the fact the three out of the Cubs five projected starters are lefties, having lefties pitch back to back at some point is unavoidable.

Lastly, it’s hard to discern if the Cubs not announcing Imanaga’s next start is due to an issue/injury, or if it’s more strategy as from a scouting, preparation, and game plan stand point. Teams generally like to wait until as late as possible before announcing starting pitchers.

Regardless of the reasoning behind this decision, it adds intrigue to the Cubs’ domestic opening series. Whether this move is strategic or due to an underlying issue remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on Steele, Taillon, and the yet-to-be-named starters as Chicago looks to get their first win of the year against the Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs slugger named underrated asset primed for explosive 2025 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE