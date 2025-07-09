The Chicago Cubs are approaching the All-Star break in a good position. They have been in first place of the National League Central division for most of the season and are poised to be buyers at the trade deadline, which is just a few weeks away.

With Jed Hoyer and company looking to improve the team prior to the calendar flipping to August, one veteran Cubs player, who is a two time All-Star, has been listed as a possible DFA (designate for assignment) candidate by multiple analysts.

Justin Turner is on DFA watch

40 year old Justin Turner signed a one year, $6.0 million deal with Chicago this off-season. He is no longer an everyday player, but as a backup this year his stats are not good. They include a -0.2 WAR with a .215/.296/.299 slash line across 125 plate appearances.

While Turner provides leadership in the clubhouse, the idea behind being him being a DFA candidate is based on the principal of the Cubs strengthening their bench. Turner has primarily backed up Michael Bush at first base this year, but he also has seen some time at third base and designated hitter.

At Just Baseball, they listed Turner as one of five “aging stars who looked washed;” while also later pointing out that playoff teams cannot afford to spend a roster spot on a nonproductive player, no matter how much of a clubhouse presence they provided.

Furthermore, for FanSided, Zachary Rotman listed Turner high among “5 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster after the trade deadline.” Rotman wrote, “It was fair to give him some leash, given his track record, but it’s July. It’s time for the Cubs to admit this offseason mistake and find a better fit.”

Who could the Chicago Cubs target to replace Justin Turner?

If Chicago were to cut ties with Turner, they would be on the hook for the remainder of his salary, assuming he goes unclaimed on waivers. However, it would provide them with the opportunity to add a right-handed bat at the trade deadline.

A few right-handed first base options that the Cubs could look into include Ty France of the Minnesota Twins and Ryan Mountcastle of the Baltimore Orioles. Mountcastle is currently on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Otherwise, third basemen Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies, Ramon Urias of the Baltimore Orioles, and Yoan Moncada of the Los Angeles Angels highlight three players on ESPN’s recent rankings of trade deadline candidates that could make some sense for Chicago to target.

It will be interesting to see if the Cubs do anything with Turner or not. Despite his struggles offensively, his club house presence and post season experience may trump Chicago retaining him rather than letting him go. Either way, improving the roster by adding a right-handed bat, who can play a corner infield spot, should be a priority for the team.

