Chicago Cubs veteran add-on may be ace in the hole for 2025 playoff run

The Chicago Cubs whiffed on free agent third baseman Alex Bregman, but they made a solid “Plan B” deal shortly after losing the all-star Gold Glover to the Boston Red Sox.

They pivoted to veteran Justin Turner.

The 40-year-old 16-year major-leaguer will not be the every day on-field presence that Bregman would’ve been and, obviously, even Turner himself would admit that he’s in the very final stages of his career. But, all things considered, the former Mariner, Blue Jay, Red Sock, Dodger, Met, and Oriole may turn out to be an ace in the hole for a Cubs team targeting a playoff run.

Justin Turner Will Be The Chicago Cubs’ Jack Of Several Trades

Turner, a former World Series champion and two-time All-Star, was picked up by the Cubs on a guaranteed one-year deal worth at least $6 million earlier this week (more on that later) and will serve as a plug-and-play filler for at least three team needs– backup first baseman, backup third baseman, and right-handed bat coming off the bench.

He also brings with him a wealth of knowledge and tons of postseason experience.

Signed as a jack of several trades, he’ll especially offer some much-needed security behind Michael Busch, who is headed into his sophomore year as the Cubs’ full-time first baseman. Should Busch regress or fall to injury, the Cubs won’t have to grab at a utility infielder or a minor-leaguer to take Busch’s spot. At the very least, Turner will allow the team to give Busch a rest, likely against tough left-handers.

In a pinch, he can also offer some relief at third base, behind Matt Shaw and/or whomever emerges as the top candidates for the position.

The Cubs-Turner Deal Is Not Entirely How It’s Been Reported

The actual business arrangement between the Cubs and Turner is turning out to be a bit more complicated and involved than the simple one-year, $6 million deal initially reported by media.

Per MLB Insider Jon Heyman, Turner will receive a guaranteed $4 million base salary for 2025, but there’s a $10 mutual option for 2026 with a $2 million buy out.

There are also plenty of incentives built into the contract.

Also, per Heyman:

“$125K for 350pa; 375pa; 400pa; 425pa; 450pa; 475, $250K for 500pa; 525pa; 550 Plus for each on the active roster: $250K for 120 days; 150 days Plus: $500K if traded (each time)”

Saying All The Right Things

The veteran had a down year in 2024, batting a combined .259 last season with the Blue Jays and the Mariners with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs in 460 at bats. In 2023, though, he hit 23 home runs and batted .279 as the first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, and designated hitter for the Red Sox.

The Cubs– as well as Turner– are hoping that 2024 was just a bump in the road and not the first sign of the end of the road.

Right now, Turner is saying all the right things.

“I couldn’t be more happy to be here with the Chicago Cubs,” Turner told media on Thursday. “I love the team, love the makeup, love what they’ve done, and I’m looking forward to an opportunity to win the division and make a playoff run. At this point in my career, the most important thing is going to a place that is going to win.

“Whether that’s in the lineup, whether that’s coming off the bench, whether that’s facing a lefty, I’m gonna be ready and do whatever I can to help the guys win.”

Turner could very well turn out to be one of the under-the-radar keys to Cubs success in 2025, offering veteran leadership and some needed depth at a couple of positions.

