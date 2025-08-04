Chicago Cubs’ Justin Turner puts ease to trade deadline decision with 1st regular season walk-off home run

Chicago Cubs clubhouse leader Justin Turner was under fire at the end of July, with their speculation of him potentially being a DFA (designate for assignment) candidate in order to make room for new additions brought in at the trade deadline.

Less than one week after the deadline, he put ease to the club’s decision to retain him by delivering a pinch hit walk-off home run against the Baltimore Orioles. With one swing, Turner not only secured a win, but hopefully can use that to turn the tide on what has been a tough season for him on the field.

Justin Turner hit his first career regular season walk-off home run with the Chicago Cubs

Throughout 17 big league seasons, MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian wrote that Turner had never hit a walk-off home run, until Sunday, August 3, 2025 as a member of the Cubs. Turner has been clutch most of his career, but he never had a game ending home run during regular season play. To do it off the bench, and with the win blowing in, makes it even more impressive.

JUSTIN TURNER CALLED GAME. pic.twitter.com/LkHigKkvPD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 3, 2025

Justin Turner could be a huge pinch hit option for the Cubs down the stretch

On Sunday, Turner showed that he is still capable of providing game-changing at-bats. Coming off the bench in a key late-inning situation, he delivered a clutch walk-off home run that not only secured the win but reminded the Cubs why his presence on the roster still matters.

While his overall numbers may not demand everyday playing time, Turner’s veteran poise and knack for rising to the moment could prove invaluable in high-leverage situations as the postseason approaches

