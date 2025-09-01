The Chicago Cubs currently boast a strong outfield group consisting of Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Owen Caissie, and when needed Seiya Suzuki. Having Suzuki at the designated hitter helps open up playing time, but still one player is regularly being left out of the lineup.

With September call ups right around the corner, active rosters will expand by two, from 26 players to 28. According to a MLB Insider Mike Rodriguez, the Cubs next call up will be their fifth ranked prospect Kevin Alcantara, who is having a great season in Triple-A, but is another outfielder.

Chicago Cubs’ next reported MLB call up will crowd the outfield even more

If Chicago does elect to call up Alcantara, who appeared in three MLB games a season ago, he will provide a significant boost against left-handed pitchers, but otherwise will be on the outside looking in of the current outfield group. This year, Alcantara has a 1.002 OPS against southpaws in the minor leagues.

On the season, Alcantara is slashing .266/.349/.470 with 17 home runs, 69 RBI, and 26 doubles of 102 games in Iowa. He still boasts a strikeout rate of 30%, which is concerning, but when he puts the ball in play he tends to do damage.

Should Alcantara indeed be called up, he could offer a real spark but would likely find himself on the fringes of an already crowded big league outfield. With limited at-bats to go around and several established options ahead of him, his role would likely be situational at best. Still, his power potential and ability to punish lefties give the Cubs another intriguing weapon, adding even more depth to an already competitive outfield mix.

