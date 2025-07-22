Chicago Cubs eyeing familiar closer with 107 career saves

The Chicago Cubs are going to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline, which is July 31. While third base is an obvious area of need, they also reportedly are looking at strengthening their bullpen. One player they have had an eye on, both now and in the past, is Kyle Finnegan.

Recent reports have re-tied Kyle Finnegan to the Chicago Cubs

Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic recently reported that Kyle Finnegan is one player that the Cubs have their eye on. Chicago has been tied to him in the past, as they expressed interest in him over the off-season. Additionally, before the emergence of Daniel Palencia, they were urged to trade for him earlier in the season.

How would Kyle Finnegan fit into the Cubs bullpen?

Throughout his Nationals career, Finnegan, a right-handed closer, has racked up 107 saves since 2021 and has a career 3.68 ERA. This year, his results have not been as good as previous seasons, evidenced by a 4.62 ERA, however he does have 19 saves and his experience in high-leverage situations would be beneficial in a post season match up.

Finnegan is slated to become a free agent at the end of the season, meaning a trade to acquire him likely wouldn’t require a significant prospect haul. His addition wouldn’t necessarily push Daniel Palencia out of the closer role, but instead, he could slot into a setup role alongside Ryan Pressly.

For manager Craig Counsell, it would simply add another dependable arm to an already strong bullpen, providing more flexibility in high-leverage situations. As the deadline draws closer, Finnegan could emerge as a realistic and impactful target to bolster the late-inning mix.

