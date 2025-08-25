Chicago Cubs: Did Kyle Hendricks just throw his last pitch against his former team?

12 year MLB veteran and soon-to-be 36-year-old Kyle Hendricks is reportedly considering retirement after the 2025 season. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale mentioned the possibility in his Sunday notebook, ahead of the Cubs’ series finale against the Angels, a game that saw Hendricks take the mound against his former team.

The Chicago Cubs mean a lot to Kyle Hendricks

Over 11 seasons with the Cubs, Hendricks carved out an impressive career, posting a 3.68 ERA across 270 starts. Known for his pinpoint control, he won the National League ERA title in 2016, earned multiple Cy Young considerations, and recorded six complete games, four of them shutouts.

Wrigley Field was the backdrop for many of his best moments, with five of those complete games and three shutouts coming at the Friendly Confines. In over 800 innings pitched at Wrigley, Hendricks holds a stellar 3.30 ERA. It’s clear the ballpark holds a special place in his career, and in his heart as he talked about such with reporters over the weekend.

Kyle Hendricks talks about being a Cub with more pride than half the guys in the dugout right now pic.twitter.com/I8Bd08VH4x — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 23, 2025

As Hendricks walked off the mound on Sunday after 4.1 innings against his former team, reflections on his impact in Chicago echoed throughout the minds of many. For over a decade, he was the steady anchor of the Cubs’ rotation, defined by his consistency, professionalism, and unshakable poise. A key figure in the team’s historic 2016 World Series run, Hendricks became a symbol of reliability during an era of transformation.

If Sunday was indeed his final outing against his former club, it closes a remarkable chapter in his career. One that will be remembered by Cubs fans with deep respect and enduring gratitude