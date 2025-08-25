Trending
WANT FREE UPDATES?
Cubs

Chicago Cubs: Did Kyle Hendricks just throw his last pitch against his former team?

Tyler KoerthBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Cubs, Cubs News, Cubs Rumors, Kyle Hendricks
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

Sunday’s series finale between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels was more than just a three-game sweep for the North Siders, who seem to have regained their footing after previously taking three of five from the Milwaukee Brewers. It may also have marked a bittersweet milestone, possibly the final time franchise icon Kyle Hendricks took the mound against his former team.

Kyle Hendricks contemplating retirement?

Chicago Cubs, Cubs News, Cubs Rumors, Kyle Hendricks
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels

12 year MLB veteran and soon-to-be 36-year-old Kyle Hendricks is reportedly considering retirement after the 2025 season. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale mentioned the possibility in his Sunday notebook, ahead of the Cubs’ series finale against the Angels, a game that saw Hendricks take the mound against his former team.

The Chicago Cubs mean a lot to Kyle Hendricks

Chicago Cubs, Cubs News, Cubs Rumors, Kyle Hendricks
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels

Over 11 seasons with the Cubs, Hendricks carved out an impressive career, posting a 3.68 ERA across 270 starts. Known for his pinpoint control, he won the National League ERA title in 2016, earned multiple Cy Young considerations, and recorded six complete games, four of them shutouts.

Wrigley Field was the backdrop for many of his best moments, with five of those complete games and three shutouts coming at the Friendly Confines. In over 800 innings pitched at Wrigley, Hendricks holds a stellar 3.30 ERA. It’s clear the ballpark holds a special place in his career, and in his heart as he talked about such with reporters over the weekend.

As Hendricks walked off the mound on Sunday after 4.1 innings against his former team, reflections on his impact in Chicago echoed throughout the minds of many. For over a decade, he was the steady anchor of the Cubs’ rotation, defined by his consistency, professionalism, and unshakable poise. A key figure in the team’s historic 2016 World Series run, Hendricks became a symbol of reliability during an era of transformation.

If Sunday was indeed his final outing against his former club, it closes a remarkable chapter in his career. One that will be remembered by Cubs fans with deep respect and enduring gratitude

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply