Cubs’ Kyle Tucker will not play September 3 due to injury

Chicago Cubs‘ outfielder Kyle Tucker has been dealing with, and playing through, a hand fracture since June, which has played a role in the dip in his production as the season has progressed. However, a new injury, this time to his lower body, specifically his calf, has emerged and will keep him out of play for Wednesday’s finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Kyle Tucker will not play in the Chicago Cubs series finale against the Atlanta Braves

On Tuesday night, Tucker was removed in the seventh inning due to a feeling of tightness in his calf. Manager Craig Counsell said that this was a known issue before the game, it got worse as the contest went along, and he now will sit out the finale against the Braves. With an off day on Thursday, September 4, hopefully consecutive days of rest will allow Tucker to recover and not miss any more time.

Kyle Tucker was starting to heat up at the plate

Before this injury, Tucker was starting to show signs of getting back into a groove at the plate. Over the last 15 days he posted a .364/.462/.727 slash line with four home runs, four doubles, and 11 RBIs, looking every bit like the offensive force the Cubs relied on earlier this season. His timing, power, and plate discipline were all trending upward, making the setback especially frustrating as Chicago pushes toward the postseason.

The Cubs recently called up Kevin Alcantara, in favor of Owen Caissie, so it’s likely that he will draw another start on Wednesday against the Braves.

Chicago Cubs add more pitching depth; sign two veterans Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE