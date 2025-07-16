Chicago Cubs: Kyle Tucker (almost) opens up about Cubs contract extension

Chicago Cubs multi-tool right fielder Kyle Tucker gave his most candid and revealing comments regarding an extension with the North Siders this past Monday, a day before playing in his fourth All-Star game.

Unfortunately, they were only “candid” and “revealing” on a Kyle Tucker scale– which, sadly, didn’t shed a whole lot of light on whether he’ll back as a Cub next season and beyond as he drifts towards free agency at the end of this season.

A stab at getting Kyle Tucker to talk contract

When asked by the Chicago Sun-Times whether he’d like to play more All-Star Games as a Cub, in a beat-around-the-bush ploy to broach the subject of an extension with the team, Tucker played coy, albeit optimistically coy.

“Yeah, why not?” he said. “We’ll see what happens this year and beyond that.”

Then, the Sun-Times went straight for the big question. Would he like to stay in Chicago for the long haul?

“Yeah, why not?” Tucker said again. “They’ve been very open with me and other players…We have a really good environment, not just in the clubhouse but also the front office, coaching staff and everything. We’ve got a good group over there.”

Money talks

Tucker has said a lot of good things about Chicago, the fans, his Cubs teammates, and the coaching staff since coming over from the Houston Astros in a 3-for-1 trade this past December. It’s clear that he’s been enjoying his time as a Cub. Being on a winning team also doesn’t hurt his level of happiness.

However, his final decision whether to stay or go will likely be based on cold, hard dollars.

The 28-year-old would enter the free agent market this offseason as the highest-regarded position player in baseball and is expected to command a contract worth as much as $500 million over 10 years. And with heavy-spending teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies reportedly in the hunt for Tucker’s services, a hellacious bidding war may erupt. Realistically, it doesn’t seem very likely that the frugal Cubs ownership could win such a war.

The Cubs’ best bet is to get Tucker to sign an extension before he hits the open market. Nobody at the moment is letting on, though, whether such an extension effort is being made or entertained.

“I get the questions,” Tucker told the Sun-Times before going back to his standard contract-talk response, “but I’m just playing baseball.”

Chicago Cubs’ realities

There’s no denying Tucker’s impact on the Cubs’ lineup. His presence as an offensive linchpin has helped the team become one of the elite offensive teams in the sport, showcasing a mix of power and speed to overpower opposition. By staff and team members’ own admission, Tucker’s quiet professionalism has provided a lead-by-example boost to those around him, notably designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who are having career years.

But will the Cubs be willing to spend more than twice as much as they’ve ever spent before on a long-term deal?

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has frequently talked up the qualities of Tucker and his importance to the team, but he’s also sprinkled in some realistic talk regarding monetary constraints affecting his ability to make deals.

“Kyle Tucker is a player you want to have for a long time,” Hoyer told The Athletic. “He’s been one of the best players in baseball this year. He does so many things well, and he’s really had a significant impact on this offense. Certainly, you want to keep a player like that. You go into the negotiation wanting to keep him. But, obviously, you realize in some way that you must have your limits.”

The “limits” part is what has fans concerned. There’s also the fact that Hoyer, himself, is up for contract renewal and may not be in a position to really get a Tucker contract deal off the ground.

For now, fans will just have to hold on to Tucker’s “Yeah, why not” as a good sign while hoping for the best.

