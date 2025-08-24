Chicago Cubs: So…what about that Kyle Tucker extension?

The Chicago Cubs still have one big, nagging issue to deal with as the team has seemingly turned things around, as of this writing, winning five of their last six and seven of their last nine. They still have to make a decision on multi-tool right fielder Kyle Tucker.

The four-time All-Star is set to become a free agent at the end of this season and he’s likely to be the most sought-after position player of the 2026 free agent class. Heavy-spending teams such as the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox are being mentioned as suitors, with the starting bid for his services speculated to be in the ballpark of $400-$500 million.

Many analysts doubt whether the frugal Cubs ownership would even be willing to venture into that ballpark. This is something that continues to fire up the frustration of the loyal Cubs fan base, who still would like the team to cinch up a multi-year extension with him before he hits the open market.

The one good thing about Tucker’s recent extended slump was that nobody was asking him or the Cubs about that extension.

But it IS a question that needs to be asked. Will Chicago eschew expectations and open up their checkbooks for 10 years or so of Tucker in right field?

“Less than a 50% chance”

MLB insider Jon Heyman recently offered his opinion on the Cubs’ chances of holding on to Tucker in an appearance on 670 The Score. Given Tucker’s recent struggles, especially at Wrigley Field, the veteran scribe is not exactly optimistic.

“This could be another Wrigley casualty,” Heyman said. “I mean, look at [Cody] Bellinger. He’s been much, much more powerful in Yankee Stadium than he was at Wrigley the previous year, where he had nine home runs. This year he’s got over 20 already. So, you know, and I do think generally when a player of this magnitude is in a spot for one year and is now a free agent in a couple months; it’s pretty unlikely that they’re able to sign him. I’m not going to say it’s zero. Or 10% or that low, but I would say, you know, let’s be realistic. It’s got to be less than 50% at this point.”

What about NOT bringing Kyle Tucker back?

When he was in the depths of his slump, batting well below the Mendoza line with not a single home run since July 19, some in Chicago were questioning whether Tucker was even worth bringing back.

“Kyle Tucker having one home run in the last 35 games, or whatever it is, has completely wrecked this offense. It’s wrecked it…It’s wrecked it!” ranted Sam Olbur of the Locked on Cubs podcast, just a few days ago, before Tucker emerged from his rough stretch. “And he’s gonna ask for $500 million? Enough already! He has one home run in 30+ games. He’s supposed to be the guy that keeps you above water when everybody else is struggling.”

Cynics and pessimists even talked up the likelihood that chairman Tom Ricketts and the Ricketts family ownership might’ve secretly been pleased with Tucker’s lack of production in July-August. It gave them, per the critics, an excuse to altogether move on from their star outfielder and avoid the expenditure involved in possibly keeping him.

But the 28-year-old has seemingly snapped out of his funk, cracking three home runs in his last two games (as of this writing) while driving in six.

A compromise deal from the Chicago Cubs?

Bill Felber of Cubbies Crib has proposed a bit of a compromise deal that the Cubs could offer Tucker that takes into account his recent struggles.

Per Felber:

“Here’s the offer: $30 million per year for eight years. That’s $240 million, by far the largest contract the Cubs have ever given out. I’d also be willing to go $40 million per year for six years. That’s also $240 million and it would make Tucker one of the game’s six or seven highest-paid players. I’ll even throw in an opt out after year two.”

Although sound and reasonable, it’s hard to believe that Tucker and his people would turn away from what could be 10 years guaranteed, at $40+million a year, regardless of how much he may like Chicago and his teammates.

And that means the Cubs faithful may be in for even more frustration in the coming weeks and months. Tucker’s return to greatness may just be one gigantic tease before he moves on to richer pastures.

