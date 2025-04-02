The Chicago Cubs beat the Athletics, who are playing in Sacramento for the next few years at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday night by a score of 7-4. This was their second straight win over the A’s, in which the offense has been supplying plenty of runs lately as they put up 18 on Monday and six on Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

One highlight throughout the Cubs offensive barrage was catcher Carson Kelly hitting for the cycle on Monday. He not only became the first MLB player to hit for the cycle this year, but also was the first North Sider to do it since 1993.

Another player igniting the offense has been Kyle Tucker. On Tuesday, he managed to set a new career best in one category.

Chicago Cubs Kyle Tucker ignites the team’s offense with a new career best

Over the last four games, Tucker has hit a home run in each contest. Four consecutive games with a home run is a new career high for King Tuck.

Tucker’s streak started on Saturday with a long ball off Diamondbacks righty Brandon Pfaddt. A day later he took southpaw reliever Joe Mantiply deep. On Monday, he teed off against Athletics catcher Jhonny Pereda in the ninth inning of a blowout game. His last victim was starter Luis Severino.

Manager Craig Counsell praises Kyle Tucker’s approach at the plate

The Cubs acquired Tucker this off-season knowing that he would be a key part of their offense. While the home runs are nice, his approach at the plate is simple. Swing at strikes, lay off pitches outside of the zone, and find ways to get on base.

Post game, manager Craig Counsell said about Tucker’ “It’s just a problem on the other side when a guy like that can do so much damage. When he’s on base or doing damage, obviously it’s going to make our offense tough to go through.”

With this 7-4 victory Tuesday night, the Cubs clinched a series win against the Athletics. They will wrap up the series Wednesday afternoon and then return to Chicago for their home opener against the San Diego Padres.

