Chicago Cubs superstar Kyle Tucker has been on the bench dealing with a jammed finger after he had his hand get caught under him when attempting to steal second base against the Cincinnati Reds. Tucker is currently day-to-day and will hopefully return soon after his X-rays were negative.

Tucker has been one of the Cub’s best players and has been looked to as their main run producer, but he thankfully has gotten help from centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Both have been hitting in the heart of the Cubs lineup and should help the Cubs make the playoffs for the first time in five years.

Tucker is on pace to win his first MVP award with how well he has been playing this season, and he is playing so well that he is just happening to make some history.

Kyle Tucker is doing something not seen in the live-ball era since 1920

On top of being one of the front-runners for the National League MVP, Tucker has been making history this season, with OptaSTATS reporting that through his first 57 games of the season, Tucker is the only player in the live-ball era (since 1920) to have at least 60 hits, 40 walks, 25 extra-base hits, and 15 steals in under 60 games with a single team.

Overall this season, Tucker has hit .284/.394/.524 for an OPS and OPS+ of .918 and 162 and is on pace to make his fourth consecutive All-Star game. Tucker also ranks in the top ten in baseball for a few offensive categories, ranking fifth for runs (44), is tied for third for triples (four), fifth for walks (40), and ninth for on-base percentage (.394).

A key member of the Chicago Cubs lineup that they can hopefully extend

The big question that surrounds Tucker for this season will be: Does he sign a contract extension or walk in free agency? The hope among all Cub fans is that President of Baseball Ops Jed Hoyer and General Manager Carter Hawkins get a deal done to keep Tucker in a Cub uniform for the rest of his career.

However, if Tucker keeps putting up these numbers and does win the MVP award, then the price will push the Cubs past any amount they have ever offered a player.

